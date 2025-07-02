It’s the historic 300th episode of Dynamite and we’re on our way to All In next week!

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

The Paragon & Bandido vs. The Young Bucks & Takeshita

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. LFI

AEW Dynamite 300

Live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are on commentary as we welcome the number one contender… Hangman Page!

Hangman made a promise he’d free the title from the briefcase and that is a vow he will keep with his life. You can wrap a chain around Page’s neck and hang him from the sky, but you’d have to kill him to let this opportunity pass him by. Page knows The Elite and The Death Riders are coming, so give Page everything or give him death.. in a Texas Death Match!

Here comes Jon Moxley. You want a Texas Death Match? No. Moxley tells Page it’s too much pressure for him. People call themselves the Best in the World? That’s basic bitch shit. Moxley will show them who he is, and what a world champion looks like. Hangman doesn’t have it inside of him what it takes for a Texas Death Match. Hangman isn’t willing to go as far as Moxley. Texas Death is not something that Hangman walks away from.

Hangman slaps Moxley and Moxley double legs him! Both guys brawl as Hangman grabs a fork, but here’s Yuta and Marina Shafir. Shafir slaps Hangman twice. Three. Four times. Yuta ankle picks Hangman and Claudio blasts him from behind as Moxley and Marina Shafir bail. Neutralizer by Claudio and Hangman is left laying.

Hangman stumbles to his feet and asks if that’s all they’ve got? Sending your little lap dog in Claudio?

Claudio comes back to the ring but he’s met by Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. Marina Shafir tries to hit Hangman with the briefcase, but he takes it from her and tells Moxley he’s got something he wants. Moxley wants it back? It’s Texas Death. Moxley accepts!

Just in case Moxley wondered if Hangman was willing to do anything… Buckshot to Marina Shafir!

Toni Storm is shown with Rachel Brosnahan, the actress playing Lois Lane in the new Superman!

Speaking of Toni Storm, she’s here at ringside with a plate of food in front of her.

Match #1. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mina attacks early but Mercedes quickly get the upper hand and stomps all over her face. Mercedes has pictures of Toni Storm taped to the bottom of her feet, by the way. Both women go counter-for-counter in the middle of the ring as Mina mocks the champion. Meteora by Mercedes before dumping Mina to the floor. Mercedes mocks Toni Storm in the middle of the ring and we’re going to commercial. During commercial, Mina wraps Mercedes knee around the turnbuckle, as Mina follows up with a corkscrew splash over the referee’s back! Frog splash by Mina to the knee of Mercedes, and now a figure-four in the middle of the ring! Mercedes rolls to the outside and Mina follows. Toni Storm hasn’t taken her eyes off of Mercedes this entire time, by the way. Tieres off the apron by Mina and a tornado DDT off the apron to the floor!