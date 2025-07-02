It’s the historic 300th episode of Dynamite and we’re on our way to All In next week!

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

The Paragon & Bandido vs. The Young Bucks & Takeshita

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. LFI

AEW Dynamite 300

Live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California! Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are on commentary as we welcome the number one contender… Hangman Page!

Hangman made a promise he’d free the title from the briefcase and that is a vow he will keep with his life. You can wrap a chain around Page’s neck and hang him from the sky, but you’d have to kill him to let this opportunity pass him by. Page knows The Elite and The Death Riders are coming, so give Page everything or give him death.. in a Texas Death Match!

Here comes Jon Moxley. You want a Texas Death Match? No. Moxley tells Page it’s too much pressure for him. People call themselves the Best in the World? That’s basic bitch shit. Moxley will show them who he is, and what a world champion looks like. Hangman doesn’t have it inside of him what it takes for a Texas Death Match. Hangman isn’t willing to go as far as Moxley. Texas Death is not something that Hangman walks away from.

Hangman slaps Moxley and Moxley double legs him! Both guys brawl as Hangman grabs a fork, but here’s Yuta and Marina Shafir. Shafir slaps Hangman twice. Three. Four times. Yuta ankle picks Hangman and Claudio blasts him from behind as Moxley and Marina Shafir bail. Neutralizer by Claudio and Hangman is left laying.

Hangman stumbles to his feet and asks if that’s all they’ve got? Sending your little lap dog in Claudio?

Claudio comes back to the ring but he’s met by Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs. Marina Shafir tries to hit Hangman with the briefcase, but he takes it from her and tells Moxley he’s got something he wants. Moxley wants it back? It’s Texas Death. Moxley accepts!

Just in case Moxley wondered if Hangman was willing to do anything… Buckshot to Marina Shafir!

Toni Storm is shown with Rachel Brosnahan, the actress playing Lois Lane in the new Superman!

Speaking of Toni Storm, she’s here at ringside with a plate of food in front of her.

Match #1. AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Mina attacks early but Mercedes quickly get the upper hand and stomps all over her face. Mercedes has pictures of Toni Storm taped to the bottom of her feet, by the way. Both women go counter-for-counter in the middle of the ring as Mina mocks the champion. Meteora by Mercedes before dumping Mina to the floor. Mercedes mocks Toni Storm in the middle of the ring and we’re going to commercial. During commercial, Mina wraps Mercedes knee around the turnbuckle, as Mina follows up with a corkscrew splash over the referee’s back! Frog splash by Mina to the knee of Mercedes, and now a figure-four in the middle of the ring! Mercedes rolls to the outside and Mina follows. Toni Storm hasn’t taken her eyes off of Mercedes this entire time, by the way. Tieres off the apron by Mina and a tornado DDT off the apron to the floor! Mercedes is up and counters with a kick to the back of the head and a Meteora off the apron and to the floor! Both women are down and Toni Storm looks on… without blinking. Both women back in the ring before the ten-count and now they’re slinging elbows with their arms locked. Mina charges but eats a boot. Another Meteora by Mercedes. Running sunset bomb in the corner by Mercedes gets two. Mina is up with a pair of dragon screw leg whips, before just bouncing the knee off the mat. Figure-four by Mina but Mercedes gets to the rope. Mina heads up top and connects with a diving Slindblade! Two count. Mina wants the Glamorous Driver but settles for a pair of rolling elbows. Roundhouse kick to the back of the head. Spinning backfist by Mina! Glamorous Driver! One, two, no! Mina tries another Glamorous Driver but Mercedes escapes out the back but still eats a running knee strike. Mercedes it out at one! Mina charges but Mercedes counters with a tombstone into a lungblower for two. Mina looks for a cazedora but Mercedes cradles her for the three count!

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Rating: ***1/2. Strong defense here for Mercedes, despite the crowd falling out of love with this one early. Both women beat the heck out of each other and got the crowd back into it towards the end.

Mercedes attacks Mina after the bell, as Toni makes the save. Mercedes fakes like she’s leaving, but attacks Storm from behind with the belt. Mercedes then leaves, eats some of Storm’s cake, and then throws champagne in the face of Luther.

The Young Bucks celebrate the 300th episode of Dynamite by buying a stretch limo with the Founding Fathers on the side, filled with Jordan’s.

Match #2. Fatal Four-Way for the Number 2 Spot at the Casino Gauntlet: MJF vs. Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox

MJF takes a bunch of money out of his pocket and gives it to Brody, but Brody throws it on the ground. MJF tries to escape, and does, as he hides behind the Hurt Syndicate. MJF now takes a seat at the announce table as the action continues inside the ring. Over the top double stomp to Bowens and an imploding cannonball on the other side by Fox! Bowens catches Fox with a DDT on the apron and Brody takes both men out with a suicide dive. MJF blasts Brody with a chair and we go to commercial. Fox ducks a clothesline from Bowens but gets poked in the eye by MJF. Pump kick to MJF. Double pump kick to Brody, who eats it, and comes back with a double clothesline! Bowens with a blockbuster to Brody, who also DDTs MJF at the same time. Twisting DDT off the middle buckle by Bowens on Fox gets two. Fox with a foot sweep to MJF and a corkscrew brainbuster to MJF. Two count. Brody is up and it’s a huge Black Hole Slam to Bowens! Cannonballlllll to Bowens! To Fox! To MJF… but MJF moves. Face wash to Bowens. MJF arm whips Fox into Bowens in the corner. MJF gets a chair from the outside but Brody punches through it! MJF falls into the corner and it’s a triple CANNONBALLLLL! Two count on Fox. Ace Crusher by MJF to Brody. To Bowens. To Fox. Enziguiri by Fox from the apron and a 450 to Brody! Rolling elbow by Bowens to Fox. MJF with a hammer lock DDT to Bowens. Brody blocks the Heat Seeker and MJF gets choked from the apron! Bowens goes to the knee of Brody and that allows Fox to DDT him through the ropes. The Arrival to Fox! Ganso Bomb by Brody to Bowens! Fox comes off the top to break up the pin but MJF catches Fox from behind, right into the Salt of the Earth, and Fox taps!

Winner: MJF

Rating: ***3/4. Fun comedy here for a bit, but all four guys were on the same page and this was a great multi-man match. . MJF takes the number two spot and the Casino Gauntlet is shaping up.

Match #3. Trios Match: Bandido & The Paragon vs. Konosuke Takeshita & The Young Bucks

Lock in for this one. Bandido and Takeshita do battle to start, trading arm drags and finisher attempts, but it’s a stalemate. Nicholas in with an arm drag and a spinning leg lariat to Bandido. Double back breaker and neck breaer combo to Bandido by The Bucks. Double back elbow to Kyle. Back breaker by Roddy and a knee off the middle by Kyle. PK by Kyle to Nicholas. Roddy misses a baseball slide and eats a superkick on the floor. PK by Nicholas to Kyle off the apron. Corkscrew plancha by Bandido to the floor! Tope con hilo by Takeshita to Bandido! Commercial time. Back suplex by Roddy to Takeshita, and now one by Roddy to Matthew… on top of Takeshita. Mat return to Matthew but Nicholas gets the tag and superkicks everyone. Corkscrew kick to Roddy. Running knee to Bandido in the corner. Kyle is in with a palm strike and a leg kick. Roundhouse to the stomach and a foot sweep. Kyle jumps a guillotine on Matthew but Matthew comes back with a Northern Light’s suplex. Two. Three. Now to Roddy. Bandido is in but Takeshita throws him with a German. Blue Thunder to Bandido! Bandido finally gets up and charges Takeshita but gets popped up in the air into a HUGE Liger Bomb! Two count. Three guys on the corners. Superplex by Roddy. Fall away moonsault by Bandido to Takeshita! King Kong knee drop by Kyle to Nicholas! All two counts. Outside-in facebuster by Nicholas to Roddy and a moonsault to Kyle. X-Knee by Bandido to Nicholas. 21-Plex is blocked right into the waiting arms of Takeshita! Double overhook tombstone Meltzer driver to Bandido! Wheelbarrow by Takeshita, a pair of superkicks by The Bucks, and a wheelbarrow suplex to Bandido! One, two, NO! The Paragon push Matt and Nick on top of the pin. Bandido gets dragged to his corner and tagged by Roddy. Axe and Smash to Takeshita. Double superkick but Kyle rebounds back with a double lariat. Diving guillotine to Takeshita but Kyle gets dumped. Superkick by Matthew. One by Nicholas. Rolling elbow by Takeshita! BTE Trigger with an added knee from Takeshita! Raging Fire to Kyle and this one is over.

Winners: The Young Bucks & Konosuke Takeshita

Rating: ****. This was fantastic. The Bucks haven’t lost a step, and they’re very familiar with Roddy and Kyle. Takeshita and Bandido will blow the roof off at Supercard of Honor, too.

The Bucks celebrate as Swerve and Ospreay hit the ring! The Bucks quickly bail again, but Swerve has the mic and he wants an answer. Ospreay and Swerve don’t want to be EVPs, they want to put that title on the people. Ospreay says they’re not Young Bucks, they’re Young Cucks. Whoops. Matthew wants to know what they would get if they win? Ospreay says he’s got something they might be interested in. If The Bucks win, and they beat Ospreay and Swerve… Ospreay and Swerve can’t challenge for the World Title for a year.

Whoops. Swerve doesn’t like that. Matthew and Nicholas, they like it, and they got a deal.

Commercial time, and more Superman stuff. Back from commercial, as Swerve and Ospreay are still in the ring, so let’s get to the next match.

Match #4. Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

Dralistico grabs Nana and that allows Mortos to superkick him. Tornillo by Mortos takes out both men. LFI isolate Swerve and he can’t get the tag. Hook kick by Swerve and a tag to Ospreay. Handspring back elbows to both guys as Ospreay follows with a Sasuke Special to the floor! Phenomenal Forearm by Ospreay on Mortos and that’s anothe two count. Ospreay charges but eats an enziguri from Dralistico from the corner. Diving double stomp to Ospreay. Dralistico with a huge tornado DDT to Swerve. Destroyer by Dralistico and a GOREEEEE by Mortos! Two count. Ospreay counters a pop-up Samoan drop into a Crucifix Bomb! Mortos is underhooked, deadlifted, and Swerve stomps him off the top right into the Stormbreaker! Dralistico gets popped up by Swerve right into a Styles Clash. Housecall finishes this one.

Winner: Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***. This was quick and not much more than enhancement, but man oh man, this was fun. I can not wait for the PPV.

Match #5. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

Both men jockey for position along the ropes. Okada taunts Ibushi against the ropes but Ibushi fires some over hand strikes back and Okada bails again. Overhands by Ibushi and a running leg lariat. Plancha by Ibushi. Ibushi charges but Okada drop toe holds him into the steel steps and we’re going to our final commercial. We’re back with a roundhouse kick to the jaw by Ibushi and a standing moonsault. Two count. Running sliding knee by Ibushi! Two count. Ibushi charges in the corner but Okada sends him up and over, grabs him, and brings him into the center with an Air Raid Crash neckbreaker. Body slam and a lazy elbow off the top by Okada. Middle fingers to everyone by Okada, as Ibushi blocks the Rainmaker. Shotgun dropkick by Okada sends Ibushi into the bottom turnbukckle! Okada lays in some elbows but I think he just woke up Demon Ibushi. Palm strikes by Ibushi! Okada cowers in the corner and the referee pulls Ibushi off. LARIATTTTT by Ibushi! Ibushi wants to go up top… but Okada catches him. German suplex by Okada with a HIGH angle. Okada holds the wrist and Ibushi ducks the Rainmaker. High kick by Ibushi! Both guys on the top now and Ibushi butterflies the arms.. AVALANCHE TIGER DRIVER! ONE, TWO, NO! OKADA IS UP AT 2.9999! Both guys trade pins and Ibushi holds the wrist, but Okada goes to the ropes. Ibushi doesn’t want to let go, so Okada clotheslines him. Dropkick by Okada! Rainmaker! Three count!

Winner: Kazuchika Okada

Rating: ****. Uh. Yeah. Way more of tonight, please. Ibushi looked amazing and much improved over last week vs. Trent, and Okada HAD TO step his game up, and did. Excellent main event with a hot crowd.

The Callis Family attacks after the bell but KENNY OMEGA IS HERE WITH A CHAIR TO MAKE THE SAVE! KENNY’S BACK! Trent has a baton but Ibushi stops him from using it on Omega. Powerbomb into a high angle German but The Golden Lovers!

Final Thoughts: Excellent night of pro wrestling, here. Top to bottom, this show was steady the entire way through. Wrestling-wise, the women kicked the show off with a bang and never let up. The Young Bucks looked great in the trios match tonight, Swerve and Ospreay are a GREAT tag team mighty quickly, and Okada and Ibushi rounded out the night on the highest of notes, before an emotional return. Great night tonight. 9/10.

Runtime: 2h8m