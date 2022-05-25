We’re days away from AEW’s Double or Nothing and we’ve got a stacked card tonight, featuring a cage match, the ROH Tag Teams titles, the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, and much more! Let’s take a look:

Triple Threat Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks vs. Jungle Boy

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semi Final Match: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semi Final Match: Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Title: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Steel Cage Match with MJF as Special Guest Referee: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears

AEW Dynamite 5/25/2022 Results

Vegas baby, Vegas! AEW Dynamite is live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada! The cage is down and the stage is set, let’s get to business!

Match #1. Steel Cage Match with MJF as Special Guest Referee: Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears

MJF’s wearing biker shorts and a referee cardigan, tremendous stuff here. Wardlow has entered the ring to no music, while being handcuffed. Referee MJF is patting down Wardlow, but MJF refuses to unlock the handcuffs as Spears takes some cheap shots. MJF then takes some cheap shots of his own. Wardlow attempts to fight back but his attempts are futile as MJF and Spears put Wardlow into the cage head first. Spears rushes at Wardlow who hits a back body drop and a big boot, and turns to MJF. Wardlow can’t touch MJF or the match on Sunday is off! Wardlow gets pissed and snaps the handcuffs, then proceeds to toss Spears into the cage head first. Wardlow up top and overshoots a senton atomico a big, but it’s a great visual. MJF refuses to make the count for Wardlow and the crowd chants “ref you suck!” Wardlow switches direction to Spears and it’s time for the Powerbomb Symphony! Wardlow gets Spears up, but MJF hits the low blow! C4 by Spears and a quick count by MJF… but Wardlow is out at two! Spears leaves the ring to grab a chair. MJF holds Wardlow prone, but Spears misses and cracks MJF! Wardlow emerges from behind Spears like Swamp Thing, and it’s clobbering time now. Powerbomb! Two! Three! Bryce Remsberg is here! Wardlow picks up Spears for number four, and this one is on Spears’ own chair!

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: **1/2. Everything it should have been. Not much of a match here as it was more story than anything, but the crowd ate it up and we’re on FIRE heading into the PPV!

Wardlow dismantles every single one of the security guards, and powerbombs one poor soul into the cage and he falls into the abyss. Wardlow climbs up to the top of the cage and we get a great visual as we go into commercial break.

The Jericho Appreciation Society are here and threaten a dude that works behind the scenes for wearing a Jon Moxley shirt… before throwing a fireball in his face. BECAUSE JERICHO IS A WIZARD.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring right now, and he’ll be hosting the faceoff between CM Punk, the challenger, and Hangman Page, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. The crowd is split 50/50 here, but CM Punk says the biggest moment of his career happened right here in Vegas. Punk says he’s walking in to Double or Nothing the challenger, and he’s walking out the champion. Page says there is nothing Punk can do to take the title from him. Punk wonders why Page is taking this so personally, since there is a locker room full of people waiting for their shot, and it’s not personal for Punk, it’s business.

Page takes the mic and reminds us that three weeks ago, he said he was going to destroy and annihilate Punk. Page said he did not mean at Double or Nothing, he meant right now. Page has been waiting for this moment for months, maybe sitting at the top of the ramp cross legged and roll a pipe bomb towards Punk. How full circle for Punk, eh, right in Vegas? Now that we’re all here in Vegas, Page realizes that he can’t do it, not because he’s afraid of getting fired, or he’s afraid of Punk… but because that’s what Punk would do. Page doesn’t want to fight pettiness with pettiness. Page doesn’t hate Punk. Page pities Punk. Page said that those small moment when no one is watching, those moments are what makes a champion. Page says Punk doesn’t care about worker’s rights. Page says on Sunday he won’t be defending the title against Punk, he will be defending AEW from Punk.

Punk still doesn’t know why Page is so angry. Punk is confused because Page is talking in circles. If Page is so upset that Punk is here, he’s got to do something about it on Sunday. The roads that Page has traveled to get here were paved by Punk. The world Page traveled happened because Punk gave him the blueprint. Punk wants a handshake. Page decks Punk and leaves him lying as the crowd still isn’t sure who they want to win here.

Steven Regal is here to join the commentary table, as “The Wizard” Chris Jericho’s music hits. Jericho will also join the twelve-person booth.

Match #2. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party

I’ve got to say, I’m surprised Private Party gets an entrance here. Ah ha, Kingston attacks Kassidy on the entrance way and we’re on our way. Quen and Moxley to start as Quen hits a moonsault for an early two count. Moxley grabs an arm and tags Kingston, who’s wearing a Funk-U Terry Funk shirt tonight. Butterfly suplex by Kingston and a quick tag to Moxley. Pair of clotheslines in the corner and an STO by Kingston. Quen wiggles out of a powerslam and hits an enziguiri, which allows him to make the tag to Kassidy. Enziguiri by Kassidy and a double dropkick to Moxley. Assisted dropkick in the corner but Moxley rebounds with a lariat to Kassidy. All four men on the outside now as Moxley throws Kassidy into the steps and Kingston strangles Quen with anything he can find. Back in the ring, Moxley locks in a Texas Cloverleaf, before transitioning to an STF with an Regal Stretch. That’s brutal looking here. Kassidy escapes but Moxley dumps him with a big German suplex. And another. Moxley looking for a half and half suplex but Kassidy escapes out the back and tags Quen. Quen with a cross body from the top and a somersault senton to the outside. Kassidy hits Kingston with a corkscrew plancha. Back in the ring and Kassidy sets Moxley up for Quen, who comes off the top with a Shooting Star Press for a two count. Private Party set up the Silly String but Moxley ducks and hits a lariat on Kassidy as Kingston hits the spinning back first on Quen. Moxley and Kingston destroy Private Party with elbows, as Kingston locks in the Stretch Plum and Moxley hits the Paradigm Shift. This one’s over.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Rating: **. Fine little tag match here as the winners were never in doubt, but it made Moxley and Kingston look strong as a team going into Anarchy in the Arena on Sunday.

The JAS attack after the bell and we’ve got a donnybrook on our hands here. Santana, Ortiz, and Danielson are here to make the save and this one’s broken loose. The referees and security break it up as the focus is on Danielson’s leg here. Danielson gets in the ring and pairs up with Jericho, who kicks him in the knee!

A well-done retrospective on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is shown, with all competitors left staking their claim to the throne.

Match #3. Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Caprice Coleman is on commentary, and we are ready to go! Crowd chants for FTR and I feel like RPG Vice are about to introduce themselves to a lot of people. Cash and Rocky to start. Both men trade wrist locks and some catch wrestling with Rocky getting the better of the exchange. Hard chops by Rocky as Cash misses a dropkick and Rocky gets a roll up for two. Flying cross arm breaker by Rocky forces Cash to get to the ropes and fast. Dax and Trent are now the legal men and Trent is a deceptively big fella. Trent with some huge chops in the corner but Dax reverses and delivers some of his own. Hard Irish whip by Trent to Dax in the corner but Dax comes out hot and hits a snap suplex. Tag to Cash with an assisted leg drop for a two count. Cash with a roll up on Trent but Rocky makes a blind tag as Rocky hits the step through spinning back kick followed by a half and half suplex by Trent for a long two count! Cash and Rocky trade chops as Rocky shifts his focus to Cash’s arm. Outside in senton by Trent gets a two count. Top wrist lock by Trent to Cash. Cash bodyslams his way out but Rocky hits a dropkick to Dax that prevents Cash from making the tag. Basement dropkick by Rocky gets a two count. Back suplex by Cash allows him to get the tag to Dax who lights up Trent with some right and left hands. Trent Irish whips Dax sternum first into the top turnbuckle. German suplex by Trent to Dax. Make that two. Dax hits the switch and hits one of his own. Now a second one. Third one. Rocky breaks up the pin and RPG Vice hit the double rising knee to Dax. Trent drapes Dax over the top turnbuckle as Rocky hits a dropkick from the top rope! Two count. Trent looking for Strong Zero but Cash tosses Rocky off the top turnbuckle. Dax with a roll up on Trent gets two. Another two count. Victory roll attempt by Trent gets a two count. Dax looks for a piledriver on Trent but Trent reverses.. Strong Zero by RPG Vice! One, two, no! Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan hit the ring? What!?

Winner: No Contest.

Rating: ***1/4. Really fun tag match that was on it’s way to being something special, but it was more about the story. Glad to see Trent and Rocky didn’t take a loss here and man oh man… how good is FTR?

Jeff Cobb and GOK lay waste to everyone in the ring! Tour of the Islands to Rocky Romero! Doctor Bomb by Cobb to Dax through a table on the outside! GOK has the claw on Trent as he carries him up to the apron and mighty awkwardly puts him through a table. The United Empire stands tall!

Matt and Jeff Hardy are here and say the Bucks and the Hardys have a ton in common. The Hardys thrived in the early 90’s but the Bucks don’t have the fortitude or the grit to make it back then. Matt says they’re going to prove they’re the GOATS. Jeff makes a goat noise. Jeff says they’re not in their prime, they are in their over-prime. Matt says they’re middle aged and extreme. The Hardys will delete the Bucks this Sunday.

Match #4. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jungle Boy

All three men trading cradles here to start and this isn’t going to be easy. Jungle Boy hits an assisted hurricanrana from Swerve’s shoulders to Starks. Starks roll to the outside and pulls Jungle Boy out. Jungle Boy throws Starks into the post but he slides between the post and the bottom rope and rebounds with a clothesline. Starks rolls Jungle Boy back in and hits a standing dancing stalling vertical suplex. Swerve rolls in and gets thrown out by Starks. Starks holds on to Jungle Boy and goes Old School, but dancing the entire way through, before coming down on Jungle Boy’s arm. Swerve is back in and hits a running European uppercut to Starks.. and gets thrown out of the ring yet again. Starks with an overhead belly to belly on Jungle Boy but Swerve has had enough. Snap mare and a diving European uppercut to Starks back by Swerve. On the apron now, Swerve hits a big boot to Starks but Jungle Boy hits a running over the top rope hurricanrana to the outside! Sliding elbow to the back of the head of Starks by Jungle Boy gets a two count. Hard Irish whip by Swerve to Jungle Boy as both men go up top. Starks is here, too. Jungle Boy and Swerve throw Starks to the outside and Jungle Boy hits an Avalanche Poison Rana to Swerve but Swerve lands on his feet! Starks is here and it’s a superkick Party. Swerve has Jungle Boy in a suplex but Starks hits the spear! Two count. Michinoku Driver by Starks to Jungle Boy! Two count! Starks hits the RoShamBo to Swerve but Jungle Boy is here and he locks in the Snare Trap on Starks! Starks barely gets to the rope, but Jungle Boy pulls him back to the center of the ring. Swerve out of nowhere with a back kick to Jungle Boy! Swerve up top… Swerve Stomp to Ricky Starks. Swerve gets the three!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: **3/4. Really fun sprint here with the guys showing off what they can do, but you can tell they are holding back for the PPV and that’s the right thing to do. Swerve has taken too many losses lately so giving him the win to build momentum for the tag match was the right move.

Hobbs is here and he takes Swerve’s head clean off. Powerslam to Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus is here and we’ve got a big man staredown. Chokeslam by Luchasaurus… no! Keith Lee is here! Big meaty men slinging meat, here. Hobbs attacks both men but Luchasaurus hits the tail whip on Hobbs. Keith Lee hits a twisting corkscrew plancha to the outside on Luchasaurus and Hobbs. Lee and Swerve celebrate as we head out.

Dan Lambert says he’s ordered a new TNT title for Scorpio Sky, and it will be presented to him on Rampage, since Tay Conti and Sammy stole the other one.

Schiavone is here with AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa! No makeup here for Thunder Rosa, because this is the real her, this is Mel. Thunder Rosa never complains, because that’s what champions do. Thunder Rosa getting choked up here as the crowd chants “Thunder Rosa!” Rosa says Serena blames other people for her mistakes, when she should be looking in the mirror. On Sunday, the warrior inside of Mel, Thunder Rosa, will take over. Deeb will pay for disrespecting her, the fans, and Tony. Finally, someone stands up for Tony Schiavone.

Match #5. Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semi Final Match: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm

Britt seems to usher both Jamie Hayter and Rebel to the back as the match starts… interesting. Vegas crowd here is firmly behind Britt Baker. Lock up to start but Storm controls the pace with a wrist lock. Head lock takeover by Storm as Britt gets up to reengage. Head scissors by Storm as Britt struggles to get free. Misdirection from Storm followed by a basement dropkick as Britt takes to the outside. Baker gets run into the ring post and Storm follows up with some European uppercuts. Both women break the count and continue to fight around ringside. Baker with a flatliner into the steps and that puts her firmly in control. Baker wraps Storm around the ring post and pulls on her head and feet until the referee forces the break. Baker with a thrust kick to the teeth in the middle of the ring, and Baker looks for the Pittsburgh Sunrise. Storm counters and hits a swinging DDT but can’t get the cover as Baker rolls to the ropes. Running hip attack in the corner by Storm and Baker head snaps back hard! Storm with an Alabama Slam that gets a two count. Storm looks for Storm Zero but Baker reverses and hits an Air Raid Crash! One, two, no! Jamie Hayter is here and Britt isn’t happy. “She doesn’t look… stable!” – Jim Ross on Jamie Hayter. Storm with a roll up from behind that gets two. Baker hits the twisting fisherman’s neck breaker for a long two! Baker looks for a ripcord lariat but Storm hits an awkward German suplex. Storm is bleeding from the nose here. Storm with a swinging DDT from the apron to the outside. Hayer is up on the apron to distract Storm, and Baker tries to take advantage, but Storm isn’t buying it. Storm looks for Storm Zero but Baker rolls through and holds on to the ropes to get the three count!

Winner: Britt Baker

Rating: **1/4. Call me crazy, but I had much higher expectations for this one. I don’t quite get teasing the dissension between Hayter and Baker, only for Baker to still win. The match felt off in a few spots, and I don’t think the right person won. That being said, we have 1/2 of our finalists for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Match #6. Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semi Final Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Samoa Joe

reDRagon’s entrance music is GOAT tier, in my humble opinion. These two actually wrestled when Joe went to Ring of Honor in 2015, and it was a very good match. Let’s see here. KOR trying to use his speed early to out-grapple Joe but Joe responds with brute strength. Joe responds to KOR’s speed with a brutal chop that drops KOR. Straight rights by Joe in the corner followed by some much stronger chops. KOR dives for a kimrua but Joe bodyslams his way out of it. Joe with a soccer kick following by a jumping elbow for a two count. Jabs by Joe followed by a chop and a big headbutt. Snap suplex by Joe gets a one count. Joe hits the rope but KOR follows him and hits a flying knee to the stomach followed by an arm ringer. KOR now delivering some ground and pound to the body and Joe’s injured shoulder. Thai clinch and knees by KOR but Joe hits a running back elbow that drops KOR. Kyle to the apron and Joe follows, but Kyle snags a leg and hits a dragon screw leg whip on the apron. Kyle follows up with a diving knee to Joe’s shoulder. Joe rolls to the outside and Kyle follows, doing more damage to Joe’s shoulder in the process. Roundhouse kicks to Joe’s chest by Kyle. Kyle sets Joe up on a chair and charges in… but eats a BRUTAL elbow to the face that drops him. Joe now sets Kyle up on the chair as Joe hits a running boot in the corner. Both men back in the ring but Kyle attacks the bad arm and delivers some palm strikes from knee on belly position. Kyle with running knee drops to the injured arm of Joe followed by some big elbow. Round kicks by Kyle to the arm as well. Joe finally has had enough as he literally throws his body through Kyle like a wrecking ball. Jabs by Joe followed by a Manhattan drop and a big boot.. capped off with a senton splash. Two count. Kyle catches a kick from Joe but Joe responds with a huge lariat! One, two, no! Kyle hits a big elbow but Joe gets fed up and starts fighting back with only his right arm. Joe sets Kyle up on the top rope and looks for the Muscle Buster, but with the bad arm, Joe can’t hold him! Kyle gets free and attacks with a Fujiwara arm bar! Joe BARELY gets to the ropes. Round kicks by Kyle to the injured arm. Joe fights back with right straights. Big boot by Kyle. Kyle slides for a take down but Joe counters with a huge knee! Kyle off the ropes with a rebound lariat! Joe with an enziguiri! Kyle with a soccer kick! Both men struggle to the feet. Kyle ducks under a clothesline and looks for the O’Connor role, but Joe extends Kyle’s legs and takes the back… rear naked choke! Kyle attacks the wrist but the blood supply has shut off… Kyle is asleep!

Winner: Samoa Joe

Rating: ****. Gritty, tough, brutal, professional wrestling match. Exactly what you would expect from these two. With Cole being in the finals of the tournament, it’s way too early to do Cole vs. O’Reilly. Great match, great main event, great stuff here.

Final Thoughts: This was a typical AEW PPV go-home show, and I mean that in a good way. AEW typically has strong wrestling matches combined with a final PPV push, half on Dynamite, and half on Rampage. Go out of your way to see O’Reilly vs. Joe, if anything. The United Empire was a nice surprise, and the Wardlow rocket ship is blasting into orbit. 7.5/10.