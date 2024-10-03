The numbers are in for this year’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary special milestone show.

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show took place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and drew 680,000 viewers on TBS, according to Pro Wrestling Torch.

By comparison, last week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York on September 25 pulled in 702,000 viewers, marking an decrease of 22,000 viewers for this week’s show on 10/2.

Additionally, the 10/2 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.20 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, down from the 0.23 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 9/25.

This week’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show finished seventh overall for the night on cable television, coming in behind multiple MLB games, Fox News and more.