What a difference a week makes! One week ago, we were on the precipice of the Summer of Punk 2022, and tonight we will start journey onto finding out who the Interim Champion will be. Let’s see what we’ve got on tap for tonight:

Casino Battle Royal

David Finlay vs. Hangman Page

Buddy Matthews vs. Pac

Jon Moxley vs. Winner of the Casino Battle Royal

AEW Dynamite 6/8/2022 Results

We are live from the Cable Dahmer (what?) Arena in Independence, Missouri!

Match #1. Casino Battle Royal

Tony Nese, Daniel Garcia, and Lance Archer are in the ring. Darby Allin gets an entrance. As does Eddie Kingston. The bell rings and Kingston pairs up with Garcia as everyone else lets them fight. These men are all “clubs” as Darby bails under the top rope and Lance Archer chokeslams Tony Nese. Darby returns with his skateboard and beats down Archer. Darby and Eddie now square off with Eddie getting the better of the striking. Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Fenix, Swerve, and Keith Lee are out as part of the “diamonds”. In the ring it’s an absolute cluster as Darby hits a Code Red on Starks and Fenix hits the double jump spinning back kick on Darby. Swerve and Lee double team Tony Nese. Nese and Swerve wind up on the apron as Nese hits a big boot, but Lee drops Nese with a clothesline. Lee then tosses Nese for our first elimination. Archer and Lee are now face to face as Archer hits a big cross body block. Lee has Archer up in a Spirit Bomb but Lee decides to drop him over the top and he’s gone. Jon Silver, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, and the Ass Boys come out as the “hearts”. Typical battle royal stuff here for now, as we’ve got about 10 or so guys in the ring. The Ass Boys team up on The Meat Man who dumps Colten over the top, but holds on. Takeshita hits an elevated bronco buster on Keith Lee, that’s a fun pairing. Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta are out as the “spades”. Darby catches Bob and Kyle coming in with a Coffin Drop off the top rope to the outside. There are like 15 or so guys left in the ring and barely any space to move here. Max Caster and the Ass Boys scissor three ways in the center of the ring. Fenix dumps Max Caster off the top rope and he’s gone too. Rolling Thunder double cutter on the Ass Boys by Fenix, who then get dumped by Keith Lee. Keith Lee then gets eliminated from behind by his tag team partner, Swerve. Seven guys down. The joker is here… it’s a returning Andrade! Andrade goes right to work on Darby and Swerve. Garcia and Kingston are on the apron as Eddie is looking for an exploder but Garcia bites his way out. Jon Silver, Jake Hager, Eddie Kingston, and Daniel Garcia all get eliminated at the same time. Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita to Ricky Starks. Takeshita then gets leveled by Hobbs and eliminated by Team Taz.