A big anniversary episode tonight is highlighted by Orange Cassidy taking on Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship, Kenny Omega, The Young Backs, and more!

Darby Allin & Kris Statlander vs. Death Riders

Hangman Page & The Opps vs. Death Riders

Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks vs. BroDido & Kenny Omega

Trios TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: Six Year Anniversary

Live from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida! Excalibur, Taz, Bryan Danielson, and Don Callis are on commentary, so that means…

Match #1. Trios Match: The Young Bucks & Josh Alexander vs. BroDido & Kenny Omega

Shoulder block by Alexander. Hurricanrana by Omega early as Alexander DOES escape the YOU CAN’T ESCAPE. Matt comes in and gets dunked. Brody in now and flapjacks Nick on Matt. Senton by Brody. Assisted crossbody by Bandido. Bucks miss a double superkick and Bandido hurricanranas both of them. Omega in with a double shotgun dropkick and everyone is doing the Macarena. Clothesline by Brody and he does NOT dance. Omega with a plancha to the floor on everyone. Bandido with an assisted top rope moonsault that takes out everyone. Brody now body slams everyone on Alexander, except Bandido, who escapes Brody, and then body slams Brody on Alexander! Alexander with a backbreaker to Omega and the Bucks take out Brody. Double superkicks to Bandido and a cazedora cutter combo to Brody! Double Kitaro Crusher by Omega to the Bucks! Alexander cuts of the Terminator dive, only to get thrown to the outside himself. Terminator dive now but the Bucks catch Omega with an anti-air double superkick followed by a low body block by Alexander. Twisting plancha by Nick! Spinning back suplex by Alexander and a huge double jump plancha by Nick! Omega with an overhead belly-to-belly that sends Nick into Matt in the corner. Brody gets the tag and clears the ring with clotheslines. Bossman Slam by Brody on Alexander! Two count. Brody now fights off both Bucks but boots Nick in the face. Bandido in with a superkick and a low lariat by Brody. World’s Strongest Slam by Alexander to Bandido on the apron! PK by Matt off the apron to Brody. Spicy dropkick by Matt, but Omega flapjacks Nick onto Matt’s netherlands. Terminator dive by Omega! Don Callis escapes the commentator’s desk, in the meantime. Nick backflips out of a 21 Plex and it’s a triple tombstone for the good guys! 2.9999 as the Bucks kick out. Omega misses a V-Trigger and gets German suplexed. Two. Three. Release German to Bandido. Brody fights out, momentarily, but gets double superkicked and then tosses. Superkick to Omega, ripcord elbow, and now a double Styles Clash with a superkick to the guts. Long two count. Superkicks to Brody. Meltzer Driver attempt to Omega but Brody catches Nick with a huge anti-air elbow. Snap dragon by Omega on Matt! One for Nick! V-Trigger to Alexander’s back. Poisonrana! Powerbomb and another V-Trigger! Another! 21-Plex to Alexander! Brody dives on Matt and Nick as Omega finishes this one with the One Winged Angel!

Winners: BroDido & Kenny Omega

Rating: ***1/4. Fun opener here, and it got a good amount of time. I wouldn’t say it was the “BLOW THE DOORS OFF” trio that we may have expected, but it did it’s job and set up some fun matches for the future.

After the ring, Omega and The Young Bucks are left in the ring together as Alexander boots Kenny in the face! The Bucks aren’t jumping in, but they’re not pulling Alexander off, either.

Here comes Jurassic Express! Double DDT by Perry to the Bucks and a double chokeslam by Luchasaurus! Alexander grabs Perry from behind but he eats a flying knee and now a snap dragon from Omega! Omega and Perry get into a shoving match before Jurassic Express bails, as Perry and Luchasaurus fight the Bucks to the back.

Omega has the microphone. Six years is a long time, and you can take pride in the journey. Some fans have been here since day one. If it’s your first show, that’s fine, too. Omega values and appreciates all the fans. They’ve made a lot of friends along the way. Lost some, too. Omega is a better person because of it, and he hopes you hang around for whatever AEW has in store.

LIGHTS OUT.

EL IDOLO. ANDRADE IS BACK IN AEW. ANDRADE TAKES OUT KENNY OMEGA AND THEN… SHAKES HANDS WITH DON CALLIS!