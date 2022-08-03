It feels like the first non-themed Dynamite or Rampage in quite some time, but the card is just as stacked. Let’s take a look:

Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

Winner Gets a Title Shot vs. Jon Moxley: Christian Cage vs. Wheeler Yuta

Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Ass Boys

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. ThunderStorm

Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 8/3/22

Live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio and your hosts are Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Taz! Let’s get right to the action!

Match #1. Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh vs. Orange Cassidy

Lethal rips up someone’s sign that says “This is awesome” on the way to the ring. Taz: “Ya know, I don’t blame him.” Shoulder block by Orange and a headlock to start. Lethal reverses with a shoulder block of his own as both men trade deep arm drags. Hands in pockets for Orange and Lethal is hot. Lethal looks for the Lethal Injection early but Orange flips over him and hits a dropkick to the back. Lethal heads to the outside as Orange follows with a suicide dive…. with his hands still in his pockets. Orange “kicks” Lethal up the ramp but here’s Satnam Singh, who’s been banned from ringside, but I guess it’s okay since he’s on the ramp. Here comes Best Friends with the classic “guy on your shoulders wearing a trench coat” spot. Orange tosses Lethal back in the ring and comes off the top with a diving cross body. Cassidy looks for his DDT but Lethal reverses into a dragon screw that sends Orange to the mat in pain. Lethal drags Orange to the outside and puts Orange’s ankle behind the stairs and dropkicks it. Lethal in control back in the ring with a shin breaker. Make that two. Now a third. Lethal focuses the attack on the leg with stomps and draping Orange’s leg across the bottom rope before coming down on it, a la his hero, Ric Flair. Speaking of Flair, Lethal looks for the figure four but Orange fights out. Dropkick to the knee by Lethal. Lethal dumps Orange to the outside but Orange runs up to the top rope, gets crotched, and Lethal hits an avalanche dragon screw! Figure four locked in now by Lethal. Orange quickly makes it to the ropes. Lethal looks to suplex Orange inside from the apron but Orange counters into a Stundog Millionaire! Orange tries to reverse roll into the around the world DDT, but Lethal counters into the Lethal Combination. Two count! Lethal heads up to the top for the Savage Elbow but Orange rolls across to the ring. Lethal follows but Orange drags him into the middle turnbuckle face-first. Orange goes up top but Lethal catches him again. Lethal looks for another dragon screw, but Orange fights Lethal off the top rope. Diving DDT from the top by Orange! Around the world DDT by Orange! One, two, no! Orange Punch attempt but Orange’s knee buckles! Lethal points and laughs and looks for a piledriver but Orange counters… Beach Break! Two count! Orange Punch attempt again but Lethal catches him with a chop block! Figure four attempt but Orange counters into a cradle for two. Another Orange Punch attempt but Lethal ducks and super kicks the knee! Lethal Injection!

Winner: Jay Lethal

Rating: ***3/4. This match RULED so hard. Everyone knows how good Orange Cassidy is, but Jay Lethal is one of the best pure professional wrestlers in the world today. Fantastic old school, professional wrestling match with a great story, and Lethal getting the win via sticking to his game plan and being the veteran that he is.

Sonjay Dutt is here now with Satnam Singh and they’re running down Orange Cassidy. Dutt says Orange has jaundice. Lethal says he’s going to put the figure four on Orange Cassidy again, and his new buddy Wardlow better come out and save him.

Enter Best Friends.

Enter Wardlow.

Lethal and crew bail, but Wardlow lays down the AEW TNT title and invites them back in the ring. Dutt says Lethal is blown up right now, but let’s put the belt on the line at Battle of the Belts 3 on Saturday. Wardlow obliges.

Adam Cole is back… bay bay! Not just Adam Cole, but Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and the Young Bucks. The entire Undisputed Elite are here! Story time with Adam Cole, bay bay! Cole feels great to be back in the ring with his friends. Unfortunately, Adam Cole is not medically cleared to return, but he’s taken a lot of time to process some things. Cole wants to figure out what he can fix as a leader. Chemistry and talent make a great faction. Most importantly, it’s about loyalty. Fighting alongside your brothers, no matter what. Adam Cole came to AEW because of the Young Bucks. Cole has traveled for a decade with Bob and Kyle. Loyalty is everything. Which brings Cole, to this trios tournament. Cole wants nothing more than the Undisputed Elite to win the trios titles, and since Cole isn’t cleared, Kyle isn’t cleared, and they didn’t choose Bob… they’re not allowed to compete in the tournament. Actually, Cole didn’t choose his words right, the Bucks won’t be ABLE to compete.

Bob and Kyle attack the Bucks! Bob sets up a chair around Matt’s ankle, here’s Hangman! Hangman has a pipe and clears the ring! Hangman helps Matt up, as both men make eye contact, and Hangman walks out. Hung Bucks reunion, maybe?

Jon Moxley is here and lets us know he doesn’t care who win, because whoever it is, he won’t respect them when they step across the ring from him.

Christian is in the back with Tony Schiavone, and Christian is appalled that Jungle Boy would bring up his personal life. In comes a speeding BMW SUV and it’s Jungle Boy! Jungle Boy did it for the Rock.

Match #2. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm)

Commentary tells us they’re surprised how little chemistry Baker & Hayter have as a team. ANGLE ALERT. All four women brawl to start. Baker looks for Lockjaw on Rosa early but Rosa rolls through and hits a back suplex. Hayter is tagged in and eats a dropkick and clothesline for her troubles. Dropkick to the back followed by a dropkick to the teeth by Rosa. Storm in now and putting the boots to Hayter in the corner. Running European uppercuts by ThunderStorm and a double suplex to Hayter. Snapmare by Rosa and a kick to the back gets two. Rosa hits the ropes but Baker trips her up and Hayter capitalizes with a vicious forearm. Double knees to Rosa who’s kneeling in the corner facing the middle turnbuckle by Hayter. Baker gets the tag and hits a butterfly suplex for a two count. Enziguiri by Rosa but Baker gets the tag to Hayter. Ripcord lariat by Hayter but Rosa ducks. Stunner! Tag to Storm who comes in with a flying cross body to Hayter. Two count! Baker grabs Storm’s boot, but Storm responds with a swinging DDT from the apron to the outside. Rebel gets shoved down for no reason. Storm up top with another cross body. Waterwheel drop by Storm (that looked rough) gets a two count. Rosa tagged in and a double suplex attempt gets countered by Hayter who suplexes both Rosa and Storm! Baker in now, ripcord elbow to Rosa! Rosa no sells it and hits a Death Valley Driver. Tag to Storm who goes up top as Rosa looks for the Fire Thunder Driver, but Rebel distracts Storm. Eye rake to Rosa who gets tossed out of the ring by Baker. Avalanche Air Raid Crash by Baker to Storm! Tag to Hayter! Seated lariat! Curb stomp by Baker! One, two, NO! As Thunder Rosa comes off the top with a huge double stomp to the back of Hayter. Baker and Rosa are now face to face exchanging strikes. Baker reverses a Fire Thunder Driver into an Air Raid Crash! Storm is here with a diving swinging DDT from the top rope! Hayter with a uranage back breaker to Storm! All four women are down. Double German suplexes by ThunderStorm. Double running hip attacks by ThunderStorm! FOREVER RUNNING HIP ATTACKS BY STORM! Must have been five or six in a row. Baker pulls Rosa into the path of Storm as Hayter emerges with a Rainmaker! One, two, three!

Winners: Britt Baker D.M.D. & Jamie Hayter

Rating: ***1/2. Just a heck of a match here. ThunderStorm have worked really well as a team and Baker and Hayter can do no wrong at this point. The story was Hayter and Baker are great singles wrestlers, but can’t seem to win as a team, until now. The seeds are planted for the eventual ThunderStorm break up, so this should be a fun ride.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are here via video package, talking about their upcoming wedding but… Eddie Kingston interrupts and he doesn’t care about them. Or their wedding. Tony sent Eddie the contract for All Out, it’s up to you Sammy.

Taz is panned to, and he says he wishes all of the member of Team Taz the best in their future endeavors, but Team Taz is over. Enter the Powerhouse.

Match #3. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ren Jones

Poor Ren. Avalanche in the corner by Hobbs. Oklahoma Stampede. Clothesline. Knee on chest. /fin

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Rating: NR.

Ricky Starks music hits and here he comes! Starks is sprinting and the crowd is on FIRE! Starks lands a few right hands but the referee gets in the way and that allows Hobbs to plant Starks with a spinebuster.