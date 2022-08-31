It’s officially All Out week! Less than a week away from AEW’s biggest PPV of the year, and there’s still no main event in sight. However, I think we can expect that to change tonight. Let’s see what’s on tap:

Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter

AEW Trios Tournament Semi-Final Match: The Elite vs. The United Empire

AEW Dynamite 8/31/22

Live from the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois! Taz, Excalibur, and Taz are on the call tonight and here comes the champ! Crowd is split absolutely down the middle with “CM Punk” and “Moxley” chants. Moxley says the fans love CM Punk, but they might still be mopping him off the mat from last week. Calling Punk the 60-minute man is a load of crap. Moxley tests people. Moxley pushes people. Punk threw his best shot and Moxley took it, and Punk folded. Punk was given a second chance but it didn’t work out. Moxley has zero sympathy for CM Punk. CM Punk = fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind, weak spirit. Yikes. Moxley has an open contract for a title match at All Out this Sunday. Moxley signed his contract and anyone who wants it can come and take it. Moxley isn’t just the AEW world champion, he is the living embodiment of the sport of pro wrestling. Wrestling Jon Moxley may be hazardous to your health.

Moxley leaves the contract in the middle of the ring… so we have an open contract laying in the middle of the ring. Shouldn’t the entire roster be running to the ring right now? Ace Steel, good friend of CM Punk and backstage producer, runs in to the ring to grab the contract.

Tony Schiavone is with Chris Jericho. Jericho says if Stu and Owen were alive, they would appreciate what Jericho has done much more than what Danielson has done.

Enter Daniel Garcia. Garcia pledges his undying love to Jericho and the JAS. Garcia says the best version of Chris Jericho, the Lionheart, does not need to cheat to beat Danielson. Jericho says all is fair in wrestling and romance tonight.

Match #1. Bryan Danielson vs. Jake Hager

Regal and Jericho join commentary and Regal says this is the Chris Jericho that he wants to see vs. Danielson at All Out. Danielson catches Hager coming in with a boot as Hager shoots the double leg. Danielson locks in the guillotine in mid-air but Hager throws him off. Hager to the outside and Danielson hits a suicide dive. Danielson looks to dive off the apron but Hager catches him and spinebusters Danielson through a table. Hager now focusing the attack on Danielson’s back. Back in the ring now as Hager stomps a grounded Danielson, fighting off submission attempts. Sky high double leg takedown that looks more like a powerbomb now by Hager. Hager laying in some heavy overhand chops in the corner. Hager throws Danielson outside and into the barricades before throwing him right back in the ring, posing along the way. Hager puts Danielson on the top rope, but Danielson is able to fight him off and come off the top with a missile dropkick of his own. Danielson now attacks with some strikes and round kicks as the fans are coming unglued. Head kick by Danielson drops Hager and gets Danelson a long two count. Hammer and anvil elbows as Danielson transitions to a straight arm bar. Hager drops some heavy hammer fists but Danielson catches him with a triangle choke. BIG powerbomb by Hager forces Danielson to release the hold. Hammer fists again by Hager and an ankle lock. Danielson picks the ankle and locks in the Labell Lock! Hager gets to the ropes! Danielson absolutely destroys Hager in the corner with chops and kicks. Hager catches Danielson coming in and hits a big uranage before looking to lock in the arm triangle. Danielson rolls through for a pin attempt that gets two. Danielson ducks a clothesline and PSYCHO KNEE! One, two, three!

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ***. Really fun big man vs. little man match. Hager worked really well as the monster and the underdog story of Danielson is always fun.

The JAS attacks the ring afterward as Menard and Paker beat down Danielson. Castagnoli and Yuta hit the ring and dump the JAS as Danielson is by himself in the ring. Jericho heads to the ring with a chair but it’s Daniel Garcia! Garcia takes the chair from Jericho and he turns around directly into a Psycho Knee!

The Wingmen are in the ring and they’re not happy that there’s no room on TV for them this week.

Here’s Morrissey!

Morrissey absolutely destroys everyone including big boots to Benoni and choke slams to Drake and Nemeth. Big Stoke didn’t waste any time as he hits the ring, presumably to recruit. Peter Avalon simply won’t stand for this and gets chokeslammed through the ring.

Tony Schiavone tries to get a word with Stokely and Morrissey but they’re not having it. The entire arena is chanting “TONY TONY TONY”.

Alex Marvez is trying to get a word with the United Empire but here’s Don Callis. Don says Ospreay is not the next Kenny Omega, he is the first Will BY GOD Ospreay.

Match #2. Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

Shida offers a handshake but instead gets pie faced by Hayter. Faceplant hurricanrana by Shida to Hayter and that was BRUTAL. Quick tags by Shida and Storm here abut Hayter hits a jaw breaker and gets the tag to Baker. Running European uppercut by Storm and a ripcord elbow strike. Hayter trips up Storm and Baker takes advantage. Baker pulls Storm’s face into the ring post and Hayter takes liberties with stomps in the ring. Snap suplex by Hayter. Two count. Baker in now as she puts Storm on the top rope. Baker gets thrown off the top ad Storm comes flying in with a tornado DDT. Hot tag to Shida! 10 punches in the corner followed by a dropkick by Shida. Delayed vertical suplex by Shida. Seated meteora by Shida! Two count. Double suplex attempt by Storm and Shida but Hayter takes them both over with a suplex of her own. Baker gets the tag and plants Shida with a corkscrew neck breaker for a long two count. Baker looking for the stomp but Shida sidesteps, Baker delivers a rolling elbow anyway. Rebel gives Baker the infamous glove with Shida comes off the top with a flying knee! Tag to Storm as she hits the flying hip attack while Shida pulls Hayter off the apron. Tornado DDT by Storm to Hayter on the outside! Shida with the kitana (tornado kick) to Baker and that gets the three!

Winners: Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida

Rating: ***1/4. Toni Storm is an outstanding singles wrestler, but also seems to excel in any tag team she’s put in. We’ve seen these four women wrestle, well, some combination, of these four, several times… and it still doesn’t get old. Hayter is becoming a major player in the women’s division and this was a perfectly fine tag team match to set us up for All Out.

Pac says Kip Sabian has made his point, after following him around the world… he wants the AEW All Atlantic Title. Pac says Sabian can have the shot.

Sting is with Darby and Miro and says the enemy of my enemy is… my friend. Sting. Miro. Darby.

Here comes CM Punk!

Punk is walking to the ring, and he doesn’t seem like himself. Punk seems to be hobbling as he walks and looks as if he’s crying. June 1st, Punk broke his foot. That would have been bad enough, but then he wrestled an entire match on it. June 8th, Punk got surgery. Three plates and sixteen screws. Which, real quick, is sixteen more screws than this fat guy in the front row has ever gotten in his life. Bubba Ray Dudley promo from Heat Wave, maybe? Punk says he probably shouldn’t have said that, and he shouldn’t have done a lot of things in his career, like coming back too early from this injury. Punk says he got beat up in Cleveland and it’s okay, because it’s not the first time he’s gotten beat up in Cleveland. Punk says his foot is 100%, and the problem is, it’s a new 100% and he doesn’t know if that 100% is good enough. Punk teasing retirement, here. Punk came back to wrestling because he loves this business and he loves the fans, and the fans, unlike wrestling, do love him back. That’s why it hurts to feel like Punk let them down, and he couldn’t walk Larry for two months, and he felt like he let him down. Punk feels like he let his little sister down in the front row. Maybe Punks love just isn’t enough anymore.

Here’s Ace Steel.

Steel says that this wasn’t the conversation they had in the back. Steel had a career that he’s proud of, but he’s most proud of Punk’s. Steel and Punk aren’t just friends, they’re family. Steel isn’t letting Punk leave now. Punk sold out arenas on a rumor. Steel says it’s not about how many times you fall, it’s about how many times you get up. Steel slaps Punk in the face! “YOU F***ING GET UP!” Yikes, they missed the censor on that one. Steel says Punk is going to sign the contract and he’s going to fight Jon Moxley on Sunday! Steel says Punk might have forgotten, but the fans haven’t. “Remind him, Chicago!” The entire arena chants for CM Punk. Punk says they’ve been trying to kill him since the day he was born with the chord wrapped around his neck.

Punk heads into the crowd and says this is Chicago! We are different kids, but we’ve got the same heart beat. One pulse running through the streets of Chicago.. Jon Moxley at All Out… WE. ARE. CHICAGO.

Punk signs the contract and we’ve got a main event for All Out!

Earlier today, Jim Ross sat down with Christian Cage and Jungle Boy. Christian Cage has an elbow injury, so he’s less than 100%, but he still is going to kill Jungle Boy on Sunday. Christian is here to win titles and make money. Jungle Boy says this Saturday, Christian won’t be wrestling Jungle Boy, he will be fighting Jack Perry.

Match #3. Trios Match: FTR & Wardlow vs. Vic Capree (?), Silas Young, & Red Jones

Jones and Wardlow start. Headbutt by Wardlow. Ridiculous lariat. Cash is in with a back elbow and a snap suplex. Tag to Dax. Jones cuts Dax off and tags Capree. Capree turns around right into the Big Rig. Tag to Wardlow. Powerbomb. FTR is still in the ring. Can Aubrey count while this is happening? Assisted powerbomb by Wardlow.

Winners: FTR & Wardlow

Rating: NR