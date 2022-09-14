In what almost feels like a rebranding of AEW, we’re officially in the post-Elite era, at least for now. With the AEW World Title Tournament in full swing, let’s see what we have on tap for tonight:

Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Serena Deeb

Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi Final Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi Final Match: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 9/14/22

Live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Lord Regal are on commentary tonight and we’re starting fast!

Match #1. Grand Slam Tournament of Champion Semi Final: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara w/ Tay Melo

Sammy bails early as Moxley looks ready to destroy someone. Sammy gets the upper hand quickly and stomps Moxley in the corner, but Moxley fires back with a huge lariat. Moxley looks to make quick work of the Spanish God but Sammy flips out of a Paradigm Shift and delivers some chops to Moxley. Sammy sidesteps a charging Moxley and follows him outside with a top con hilo and a suicide dive, right in front of the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Sammy traps Moxley’s arms and delivers a sort of curb stomp into the steel steps. Sammy taunts Moxley which allows him to regain his composure and send Sammy into the announcer’s table. Sammy is able to regain control, looking for a Gotch Style Piledriver on the apron. Moxley responds with a headbutt and a DDT on the apron! Sammy barely makes it in to the ring before the ten count as Moxley delivers some big lariats in the corner. Moxley puts Sammy on the top rope and proceeds to scratch his back and bite him in the face, before hitting an avalanche butterfly suplex. Two count. Moxley locks in a kimura but Sammy counters into a Boston Crab. Moxley gets out but Sammy his an enziguiri and a double jump cutter! One, two, no! GTH attempt by Sammy but Moxley rolls through into a bulldog choke and proceeds to choke the life out of Sammy. Hammer and Anvil elbows! Moxley hits the ropes for the King Kong lariat but Sammy counters with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Sammy goes up top but Moxley catches him… Avalanche German! Tay Melo and Anna JAS are here. Anna distracts the referee as Tay kicks Moxley in the groin. One, two, NO! Sammy goes up top but misses the senton. Seatbelt by Moxley but Sammy gets out at two. Rising knee by Sammy and a super kick. GTH by Sammy but Moxley lands on his feet… Death Rider! That’ll do it!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2. Super fun match here, and the right guy won. Jon Moxley is everything that’s right with AEW and he once again proved it here. The odds weren’t with Sammy here but he looked good in defeat. Moxley vs. the winner of Danielson and Jericho is set for next week!

MJF is here and tells Albany that if he wanted them to talk, they would know, and to keep their fat mouth shut. The crowd is still chanting for MJF, despite the fatness remark. MJF has been thinking about Moxley for seven days and MJF isn’t the same guy he was in 2020. MJF isn’t playing a character, Moxley is. Moxley is similar to everyone in Albany, a poor white trash scumbag from the sticks. Moxley was forced to drown his childhood trauma in alcohol like a worthless drunk. MJF gives Moxley credit for getting sober, but MJF’s brain is more dangerous than the disease Moxley was facing. MJF is a demon that Moxley can not slay.

MJF introduces us to the first ever stable on retainer… Stokely Hathaway and The Firm!