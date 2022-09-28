From the land of extreme, AEW has returned with a bunch of title matches and the return of Saraya! Let’s take a look at tonight’s show:

AEW Interim World Women’s Title: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Ring of Honor World Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

AEW Dynamite 9/28/22

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on the call from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania! Let’s get right to business tonight!

Chris Jericho and the entire Jericho Appreciation Society are here for a celebration, all decked out in hot purple like a Batman villain. The pizza spinning fella is also here. Angelo Parker says Philly is used to celebrating losers but tonight it’s time to celebrate THE OCHO himself, Chris Jericho! Daddy Magic says he put the call in to the pizza guy, Luigi Primo, but there’s no pizza for anyone in the crowd.

“We Want Pizza” chant, because of course.

Anna JAS tells everyone she will choke them out, and while they don’t get pizza, they will get the greatest ROH champ of all time… THE OCHO… Chris Jericho.

Jericho says the fans can’t have pizza, but they can have THE OCHO. Jericho says he’s the most viewed ROH champion because nobody knows about Ring of Honor… but you’re about to. Jericho will change the way ROH is remembered, because it is now RING OF JERICHO. So many catchphrases. Speaking of sports entertainers… it’s Ring of Honor Pure Champion… Danny Garcia!

Jericho has a gift for Garcia. Jericho presents Garcia with a hot purple bucket hat and says that is the look of the best technical sports entertainer of all time. Garcia throws the hat down and decks Primo!

Garcia says this is enough, but this isn’t him, and he’s had enough. Garcia has to get something off of his chest. Garcia says it’s time for him to… Jericho cuts him off and tells him to think about what he’s going to say. Jericho asks Garcia if he’s a sports entertainer or a pro wrestler?

“YOU’RE A WRESTLER” chants ring out.

Enter Bryan Danielson.

Danielson picks up the bucket hat and says Jericho is trying to tell Garcia what he thinks he should be. Danielson respects Garcia and says he can do whatever he wants, including staying with the JAS, he can do that. If Garcia wants to come to the Blackpool Combat Club, he can do that too.

Jericho interrupts and says Garcia belongs to him! Garcia grabs the mic and says don’t get it twisted, he belongs to no one. Garcia says but we’re supposed to be entertaining, so let’s toss pizzas on the floor, or tag with Justin Roberts. Garcia wants to know if the fans think it would be entertaining if he teamed up with Bryan Danielson?

Matt Menard says he wants to punch Bryan Danielson in the face right now. Danielson says he was told he can have a match with anyone, so let’s do Daddy Magic vs. The American Dragon?

Match #1. Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard

Regal has joined commentary and referred to someone as a “rice krispie” so this show is already worth it. Menard shoves Danielson and then gets hit with about a dozen European uppercuts. Danielson with some heavy kicks and a shoulder block followed by an arm drag. Menard with some chops but Danielson eats them. Danielson gets thrown off the top rope to the floor as we head to PIP. Menard throws Danielson into the guard rail and then rolls back inside because he wants the count out. Just win, baby. Danielson back in the ring but gets cut off by a knee to the stomach as Menard with some straight punches in the corner. Trio of clotheslines by Menard gets a two count. Danielson has had enough and fights back with some heavy chops and kicks before hitting the running clothesline. Running boot in the corner. Make that two. A third. More heavy kicks to a kneeling Menard but Parker pulls him out before the head shot. Baseball slide by Danielson takes out Menard. Danielson with a running knee off the apron but Parker pulls Menard out of the way and that allows Menard to crotch Danielson on the ring post. DDT on the outside by Parker before rolling Danielson in the ring to a powerbomb from Menard. Two count. Claudio Castagnoli runs out from the back and literally carries Parker to the back over the shoulder. Psycho knee by Danielson precedes the Labell Lock. That’ll do it.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: **1/4. Danielson can get a hell of a match out of just about anyone, but I wasn’t feeling this one tonight. Menard is primarily a tag team wrestler and while he’s entertaining on the microphone, he’s nowhere near Danielson’s level and it’s tough to take any of his offense seriously.

A video package of last week’s MJF and Wheeler Yuta interaction is shown, and here comes Yuta walking to the ring, without music. Yuta takes the mic and says MJF crossed the line when he put his hands on Tony Schiavone, a man who’s done more for AEW than he will ever do. Yuta says MJF hides behind the microphone, which prompts MJF to come out… in a New York Mets jersey.

MJF said Yuta is the hometown boy, and a loser, just like Philly, which is where people go to live who can’t afford to live in NY. MJF and Yuta get a split-screen and MJF puts over Yuta for being a great wrestler, as they’ve grown up in the business together. MJF buries the Phillies, which Yuta predicted. MJF says he makes more money than everyone in the arena, everyone watching, and he’s a multimillionaire at 26 years old. Yuta says he doesn’t care about anything MJF says and if he won’t fight him in the ring, Yuta will leave him in a pool of blood on Broad Street.

Yuta charges MJF but the Ass Boys are here and MJF says he will see him in the ring next week in dumpy DC. MJF will go hang out in the rafters and he just might cash in his check on the AEW Cuckold Club member Jon Moxley tonight. The Ass Boys sign off for MJF.

Match #2. AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson

Juice jumps Moxley during his entrance and throws him into the guard rail on the outside, much to the chagrin of the referee Paul Turner. Juice throws Moxley in the ring and follows him in, but Moxley dumps him with clothesline over the top and Mox is back in control. Juice gets suplexed on the outside and thrown into everything as Moxley breaks the count. Both men are back in the center of the ring and exchanging elbows, with Moxley getting the better of the situation. Juice grabs Moxley by the ears and bites his forehead. Clothesline in the corner by Juice as he signals for the cannonball. Juice charges the corner but Moxley clotheslines him coming in. Moxley looking for Death Rider but Juice charges through the ropes. Moxley lands hard and Juice hits the cannonball into the corner of the guard rail. Juice throws Moxley over the announcers table and he’s come up bleeding. Juice then bites at the wound on Moxley’s forehead and Moxley’s blood is now in Juice’s beard. MJF is enjoying what he’s seeing in the skybox. Juice with some mounted punches on the outside and a vertical suplex. Juice is headbutting Moxley’s forehead before sitting Moxley in the chair at ringside. Diving cannonball off the apron but Moxley moves and Juice eats chair, hard. Suicide dive by Moxley. Back in the ring and both men meet in the center with clotheslines and neither drops. A second time. A third time but Moxley hits a diving Ace Crusher! One, two, no! Moxley looks for the ankle lock before transitioning into the STF but Juice gets the ropes. Moxley looks to mount Juice in the corner but Juice digs his thumbs into Moxley’s eyes and hits a falling powerbomb for two. Juice posts Moxley shoulder-first and hits Pulp Friction! 2.99999! Burning Hammer attempt by Juice but Moxley lands on his feet and hits a sliding knee to the face! Arm trapped stomps by Moxley and a straight arm bar! Juice taps!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/4. As usual, a strong match by Jon Moxley here. Although I don’t think it lived up to their previous meeting in the G1, Juice got to show some fun offense and that he could hang (momentarily) with Jon Moxley.

It’s time for some Cowboy Shiz. Hangman and Moxley are eye-to-eye in the center of the ring. MJF grabs the mic.. settle down, ladies. MJF says these guys aren’t fighting each other, they’re fighting to lose.

It’s Wheeler Yuta! Yuta turns MJF around and throws him around the luxury box as security tries to pull Yuta off. MJF is furious and some fans got quite the up close and personal experience.

Justin Roberts welcomes Saraya to All Elite Wrestling!

Saraya says she’s got chills and lets us know that she’s back! Saraya says she’s damaged, but she’s not broken, and she’s here to create change. Saraya IS the revolution. “This is your house” chant from the fans. Saraya then calls out the entire women’s division, in a bold move. Toni Storm leads the way. Saraya wants to re-introduce these ladies to us. Saraya puts over Toni Storm as the best champion AEW has seen, but that brings out Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford.

Baker says until Saraya does something, all she is, is a catchphrase. Baker says she doesn’t know if Saraya watches the show or not, but Baker has put her neck on the line for AEW. Unlike Saraya’s… Baker’s neck is strong enough to handle it. Baker says that half the fans can’t even pronounce her name.

Saraya says Britt’s name rhymes with “shit” and that’s where we’re at. Baker says Toni has to deal with Serena Deeb tonight as the crowd chants for Jamie Hayter and this segment feels like it’s going off the rails.

Enter Serena Deeb

Saraya says she talked to Tony Khan backstage, and it’s nice to finally have a boss that listens to her… and tonight’s AEW Interim World Women’s title match is a… lumberjack match.

Match #3. AEW World Interim Women’s Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb

Both women trade holds early before Storm sends Deeb to the outside with a shoulder block. Machinegun chops by Deeb in the corner now but Storm puts Deeb on the top rope. Avalanche back suplex attempt by Storm but Deeb shifts her weight in midair and comes crashing down on Storm for two. Deeb sends Storm to the outside as she gets the boots put to her by the bad guys. European uppercuts by Deeb but Storm fires back with elbows and a clothesline. Dropkick by Storm before coming off the top with a diving cross body that gets a two count. Deeb rolls to the outside by Athena rolls her in the ring, right into a German suplex for two. Running hip attack by Storm but Deeb evades and gets a cradle for two. Pinning combinations back and forth but Deeb comes out on top with a seated double arm bar and then a Koji Clutch variation but Storm rolls through for two. Storm gets sent to the outside and Hayter puts the boots to her. Willow chases Hayter to the back. Back inside the ring Deeb with a dragon leg whip and then locks in the Serenity Lock! Storm gets to the ropes but Deeb looks for the Deebtox. Back body drop by Storm and Storm goes up top for another cross body but Deeb rolls through into the Serenity Lock. Storm pushes off and hits a brutal running hip attack in the corner. Storm looks for Storm Zero but Deeb with a jackknife cover for two. Storm holds on… Storm Zero! One, two, no! Storm charges Deeb in the corner and Deeb moves. Deeb goes up top and Storm follows. Deeb tries to fight Storm off but Storm gets a waist lock… Avalanche piledriver! One, two, three!

Winner and STILL AEW World Interim Women’s Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: ***1/2. Heck of a match here. The match started off slow but picked up after the commercial break. Deeb has a style unlike most other women in the division, which always makes her matches feel a little different. Storm is firing on all cylinders and that finish was brutal. Good stuff here.

Tony Schiavone is here with The Acclaimed. Next week on Dynamite it is apparently NATIONAL SCISSORING DAY. There’s an open contract to defend the titles on Rampage. Enter Keith Lee. Lee says Gunn got physically involved and Gunn says he’s got two words for him… SCISSOR ME.

Match #4. Ricky Starks vs. Eli Isom

Isom of Ring of Honor fame! Spear. RoShamBo. Finito.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: NR

Match #5. Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Title: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido

Ian Riccaboni has joined commentary and reminds us that Bandido technically never lost the title on his first run. Jericho adheres to the Code of Honor and then flips Bandido off. Bandido sends Jericho to the outside and hits a suicide dive and then follows it up with a twisting plancha. Bandido sends Jericho into the ring and heads up top with a corkscrew cross body for two. Both men now exchange elbows on the outside before Jericho sends Bandido into the steel steps. Back in the ring and Bandido hits a military press on Jericho and then transitions to ONE ARM! Jericho then awkwardly goes up top as Bandido waits in the middle of the ring and Jericho gets kicked in the stomach. Bandido then hits a stalling suplex, and by stalling, I mean like 60 seconds. Bandido goes up top and hits a Frog Splash about halfway across the ring for another long two count. Bandido charges Jericho but gets flapjacked and kicked in the face to boot. Jericho lays the chops into Bandido in the corner. Lariat by Jericho. Bandido heads up top and Jericho follows, but Bandido throws him off. Bandido comes off the top rope but gets caught with an anti-air Code Breaker for two. Both men are on the apron and Jericho is looking for a German suplex but Bandido reverses and hurricanranas Jericho off the apron to the floor! About thirty shots are exchanged in the cneter of the ring before Jericho finally drops Bandido. Bandido is bleeding under his mask at this point. Bandido is on the apron and Jericho looks for the double jump dropkick but Bandido follows with a double jump sunset flip powerbomb! One, two, no! Boot to the face by Jericho and a Lionsault get two! Bandido reverses Jericho into a Crucifix Bomb! Two count! Bandido looking for the X-Knee but Jericho grabs the legs and sits down into the Walls of Jericho! Bandido finally crawls to the ropes. Deadlift suplex by Jericho from the outside in. Jericho looking up top but Bandido with an enziguiri and both men are on the top rope. Bandido grabs a hold of Jericho and hits the moonsault fall away bomb off the top! LONG two count! Crowd is going bananas for Bandido. X-Knee by Bandido lands! THE DEALER SHOWS AN ACE! 21 PLEX BY BANDIDO! ONE, TWO, STILL NO! Jericho pulls Bandido’s mask down to cover his eyes but Bandido cradles for two. Jericho grabs a double leg… Liontamer! Bandido taps!

Winner and STILL Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: ****. This one started a little awkwardly, but picked up after the break, which seems par for the course. I’m sure people will complain at all the moves that Jericho kicked out of, but in doing so, Bandido looked like an absolute star. Jericho had to cheat to win, and Bandido should be a permanent part of Ring of Honor.

Jericho says he’s going to destroy the Ring of Honor and rewrite the Ring of Jericho history. Jericho challenges Danielson for the ROH title on October 12th in Canada, and says he’ll destroy everyone from ROH, including announcers. Jericho then hits the Judas Effect on Bobby Cruise before we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Remember that time that the majority of people in the WWE got stuck in Saudi Arabia and they had to rewrite the show last minute with a skeleton crew? I got that vibe tonight, as a lot of talent seemingly were not able to make it due to the hurricane in Florida. That resulted in a lot more promo time than usual, which isn’t always a bad thing. This show felt like a breakout performance by Wheeler Yuta and Bandido, both for their own reasons. Saraya seems like she will be the women’s division figurehead for now, and that’s a great way to use her if she can’t wrestle. That segment felt like it went way too long and they got lost, but the seeds are planted for the future. Hangman and Moxley… I don’t know if Hangman is the right guy at this point in time, but the wrinkle of MJF does have me intrigued. 7.25/10.