AEW Dynamite saw a slight dip in overall viewership and key demo numbers for its December 17 episode, according to the latest data.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com reports that Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite drew 511,000 viewers on TBS.

That figure is down modestly from the 516,000 viewers the show attracted the previous week.

In the all-important 18–49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.08 rating, slipping from the 0.09 demo rating recorded on December 10.

AEW followed Dynamite with AEW Collision as part of a special three-hour block. Collision averaged 333,000 viewers and delivered a 0.05 rating in the 18–49 demo.

Combined, the three-hour Dynamite/Collision block averaged 422,000 viewers and a 0.06 demo rating. While the overall viewership average increased compared to the previous three-hour block on November 19, the combined demo number declined.

Worth noting, Dynamite was also simulcast on HBO Max, though viewership data for the streaming platform is not available.

Despite the linear TV dip, AEW content continued to gain traction online.

Featured below are the most viewed segments and match highlight videos from AEW’s YouTube channel for the 12/17 AEW Holiday Bash special:

* MJF returns and inserts himself into the AEW World Title match (216,000 views)

* MJF airs his grievances with his AEW World Title opponents (173,000 views)

* Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page sign the AEW World Title contract (91,000 views)

* Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC – AEW Continental Classic match highlights (69,000 views)

* Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal – match highlights (52,000 views)

