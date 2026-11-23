AEW fans could be getting some additional programming on Wednesday nights in December.

According to television listings for TBS and HBO Max, the December 2 episode of AEW Dynamite from Laredo, Texas, will be followed by a special one-hour edition of AEW Collision.

The three-hour block will feature the usual two-hour Dynamite broadcast before transitioning into Collision for the final hour.

Interestingly, TNT’s schedule still lists a regular two-hour episode of Collision for Saturday, December 5, airing live from San Antonio, Texas, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

AEW has not announced a special theme or provided an explanation for the additional Wednesday programming.

Another three-hour Wednesday block is also scheduled during AEW Worlds End week later in December.

Outside of those dates, AEW’s weekly programming is expected to maintain its regular schedule for the remainder of the month, with the exception of the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, which is scheduled to air on Friday afternoon, January 1.

Meanwhile, HBO Max subscribers will soon have access to nearly the entire history of AEW’s television programming.

According to an official HBO Max release, the remaining episodes of Dynamite, Collision, Rampage and Battle of the Belts from 2024 will be added to the streaming service on Sunday, December 20.

The addition will complete the television archives, which currently extend through August 2024, giving subscribers access to AEW’s full televised history through the end of that year.

The streaming platform will also expand its pay-per-view library on Wednesday, December 30, when the June 2026 edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door becomes available.

With those additions, HBO Max will feature AEW’s complete television archive through 2024 and nearly all of the promotion’s past pay-per-view events.

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