AEW’s latest Wednesday lineup took a noticeable hit in the ratings, delivering one of the softer performances the company has seen this fall for the three-hour live special from November 19, 2025 at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 491,000 viewers on TBS, marking an 18.2% drop from last Wednesday. The number stands out as the show’s lowest audience since the October 29 edition.

The follow-up didn’t fare much better. AEW Collision, which aired immediately after Dynamite for another special Wednesday slot, drew 322,000 viewers. That’s down 19.5% from the last time Collision followed Dynamite and represents its lowest total viewership for a Wednesday night run.

In the key demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.10 rating in adults 18–49, a 33.3% slide from the previous week, though still the show’s second-highest demo number since October 15. Collision came in with a 0.07, down 36.4% from its most recent Wednesday airing. Dynamite ranked #9 on the cable charts for the night, with Collision at #18.

Viewer retention between hours also dropped compared to last month’s special. The third hour held 65.6% of the total audience and 70% of the 18–49 demo — both down from the 74.9% and 100% retention marks seen previously when Collision followed Dynamite.

Since Nielsen’s switch to its Big Data + Panel system on October 1, most wrestling programs have experienced sharp statistical declines. Even within that new framework, this week’s numbers dipped 6.4% in total viewership and 9.1% in the 18–49 demo compared to recent averages.

