The numbers are in for this week’s special combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

AEW’s latest three-hour block of live television programming on TBS saw a dip in overall viewership compared to last month’s combined broadcast.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the October 15th edition of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision averaged 467,000 viewers across the three-hour stretch on TBS.

That figure is down from the 602,000 combined viewers that tuned in for the AEW September to Remember special on September 17, which was the company’s previous three-hour block of live programming on the station.

This Wednesday’s programming drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic for the combined broadcast.

Breaking down the numbers individually, AEW Dynamite brought in 534,000 viewers with a 0.11 target demo rating, while AEW Collision followed with 400,000 viewers, also pulling a 0.11 rating in the same key demo.

It’s worth noting that these figures are part of Nielsen’s new “Big Data + Panel” measurement system, a revised methodology that industry insiders have pointed out tends to produce lower numbers for professional wrestling programming compared to the previous reporting system.

In related news, the top-five most viewed segments and match highlights on AEW’s official YouTube channel from the October 15 episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on TBS are as follows:

* Darby Allin WILL NOT QUIT (175,000 views)

* Kris Statlander & Toni Storm’s last words (41,000 views)

* Darby Allin & Jon Moxley come FACE-TO-FACE (36,000 views)

* Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs Don Callis Family (26,000 views)

* Willow Nightgale & JetSpeed jump Top Gods (25,000 views)

The above numbers do not include the viewership from the live stream of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on October 15, which aired on the HBO Max streaming platform, as those figures are not available.

