It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

AEW Beach Break has arrived!

The weekly All Elite Wrestling program on TNT features a special theme this week, as tonight’s show will be the AEW Beach Break 2021 special event.

On tap for this week’s special edition of the weekly AEW on TNT program is a big six-man tag-team main event, the highly-anticipated wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, appearances by “The Icon” Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin, plus more!

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2021 results from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

AEW BEACH BREAK 2021 RESULTS

The special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT kicks off with a shot inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL.

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to the show on commentary as the camera pans around the venue and we get our usual early show stuff.

Tag-Team Number One Contender Battle Royal

Now as we settle in, the familiar sounds of the Inner Circle duo Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager’s theme music hits. As they make their way down to the ring, Sammy Hagar, the former second front man for Van Halen, comments about his namesake being the next AEW World Tag-Team Champions.

From there, the duo of The Acclaimed — Anthony Bowens and Max Caster — makes their way down to the squared circle for this week’s opening match as well as several other teams.

Finally, The Young Bucks’ theme hits and out comes the AEW World Tag-Team Champions — Nick and Matt Jackson. This is a number one contender tag-team battle royal and several others are also involved. The winning team earns a shot at the tag titles. If the Bucks win, they get to choose their opponents for their title defense at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 pay-per-view.

The bell sounds and this tag-team number one contender battle royal is officially underway. Also in the bout are The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds), Santana & Ortiz, Private Party, Top Flight, Jurassic Express, as well as the team of Chris Jericho & MJF. All the wrestlers are filling the ring, which is an overwhelming sight, and many of the wrestlers are forced to stay down and sell while a couple work shine and showcase spots in the middle of the ring.

Early on we have some big eliminations, including one of the Bucks and a couple of additional top names. Luchasaurus is making a good showing as the match intensity picks up a bit now that we are several minutes into the contest. The commentators inform us that Grayson and Uno from the Dark Order are both eliminated, so they have no shot at earning the title shot. Five members of Inner Circle are still legal in the bout. A lot of teams are down to only one member remaining in the match, a few still have both members.

After several additional eliminations take place, the commentators start to focus on The Good Brothers being at ringside and starting to get involved, pulling the top-rope down to assist in eliminating some of the competitors in the bout.

Now with The Good Brothers causing more of a stink at ringside, we see the other Young Buck eliminated, meaning both members of the team are out and they will not be getting to choose their opponents at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2021 PPV, per the stipulations of this opening match here at Beach Break.

We see the unity showing now with the remaining wrestlers, are several are Inner Circle members, some are part of Jurassic Express and then a couple teams still have one member remaining. Now all members of Jurassic Express are gone, as Jungle Boy is finally tossed out after hanging on during several elimination attempts by others throughout the match.

It looks like we’re down to the final few. The members of Top Flight are eliminated after MJF is tossed out a moment ago. We’re down to Jericho and Martin from Flight. “Le Champion” hits his Judas Effect spinning back-elbow to make the elimination and win the match on behalf of his team. It will be Chris Jericho and MJF taking on The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at the AEW Revolution 2021 PPV.

Winners and ADVANCING to challenge for tag titles at AEW Revolution 2021: Chris Jericho & MJF

Tony Schiavone Interviews Sting & Darby Allin, Team Taz Interrupts

We return from the first commercial break of the evening to Tony Schiavone standing in the ring. Jim Ross sends the broadcast down to him.

Schiavone introduces the reigning TNT Champion Darby Allin. Out comes “The New Face of TNT” as he carries his TNT Championship down to the ring for this promo segment.

Now on his way out is “The Icon” himself — pro wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer Sting. Schiavone talks about the upcoming Street Fight at AEW Revolution 2021.

Before Allin or Sting can say much, we hear Taz interfere from the back, as he stands alongside the rest of the Team Taz. He talks about the upcoming Street Fight and then brings up next week’s Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela TNT Championship match.

The mic is passed to Ricky Starks, who adds some trash talk of his own before we return inside Daily’s Place and Schiavone asks for their reaction. Sting talks about how he promises he will be at ringside for the Allin-Janela title bout next week to make sure nobody from Team Taz interferes.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

After a quick video package sets up our next match, we return inside the venue as Dr. Britt Baker’s theme music hits and out she comes. As she makes it about half way down the aisle, she turns and calls for Rebel, who runs out to her side to join her as she finishes her entrance to the ring.

Finally, Thunder Rosa’s music hits and she sprints to the ring, wasting no time. She throws Rebel to the floor and immediately goes to work on Baker. The bell sounds to make this one official as we get off to an abrupt start.

Early on Baker looks to get Rosa in her Lockjaw submission finisher, however Rosa turns her over into a reverse pin-attempt. Baker kicks out and the match resumes back with both ladies standing up. Rosa starts to pull ahead into the offensive lead, blasting Baker with chops and other strikes as she has her backed into a corner.

As Baker slumps down into the corner, Rosa runs and builds a head of steam before sandwiching her in the corner with a flipping senton. She continues her assault now that Baker is grounded berfore taking her back to a corner. She runs for a jumping splash, however Baker moves. This allows Baker to take over into the offensive driver’s seat.

Baker starts to get comfortable in the offensive lead, which the commentators point out as she starts to make a cocky / arrogant facial expression as she looks to be gaining confidence rapidly as she takes it to the former NWA Women’s Champion. The action is taking out to the floor by Baker, and she smooshes her boot into the jaw of Rosa as her head is leaning up against the steel ring post.

The only dentist on the AEW roster continues her assault at ringside, slamming Rosa into the ring barricade and then rolling in the ring to reset the ref’s count, before rolling back out to deliver even more punishment to her opponent. This time, however, it was a case of going to the well one-too many times, as Baker reverses the momentum into her favor. She sends Baker crashing into the steel barricade and is now dominating once again as J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We return from the break and we see the action has returned to the ring. Rosa goes to work on Baker inside the squared circle now, taking it to the ranked women’s contender. She hits a nice leaping double-knees to the chest spot of Baker as she was slumped in the corner. Baker cuts off Rosa’s next attempted spot and takes her down, as she slides back into the offensive driver’s seat in this competitive women’s division contest here at Beach Break.

Baker hits the Array Crash for a long two count from the match official. She crawls over to Rebel, who gives her the glove. Baker, who had her hand worked on by Rosa during the match, has some trouble putting the glove on. She finally gets it on and heads over to Rosa. She looks to lock in her Lockjaw finisher, but Rosa hand-fights it for a while. Finally, Baker locks it in, however Rosa almost immediately gets her hand on the bottom rope to break the hold.

We see Baker lose her cool and hit a running stomp on Rebel and then she goes right back for her Lockjaw submission finisher. She gets her in it this time, however Rosa is still trying to fight to avoid it being fully tightened up. She finally gets free and hits a nice back suplex. She follows that up with a Death Valley Driver for a close near fall. Rosa slaps a unique arm submission on Baker. While this is going on, Rebel enters the ring and takes the pad off the middle turnbuckle in the corner behind the ref’s back. She hops out of the ring without getting caught.

Finally, Baker gets free from the arm submission Rosa had her in. They fight back to their feet and we see Baker drop toe-hold Rosa face-first into the exposed middle turnbuckle. This completely knocks out Rosa, however Baker puts on the Lockjaw submission finisher for good measure anyways. The ref checks and then calls for the bell, giving Baker the win in this excellent women’s contest.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker

“Hangman” Adam Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project

The commentators send things to a recent sit-down interview segment with “Hangman” Adam Page, the one where Matt Hardy walks up, setting up a tag-team match with them on the same team here tonight.

We return live and “Hangman” Adam Page’s familiar entrance music hits, as he makes his way down to the ring for our next contest here at Beach Break. As he settles into the ring, his music dies down and then the tune for Matt Hardy hits.

Hardy makes his way down to the ring for this tag-team bout as fire and pyro explodes from the entrance stage. He poses for the crowd as he enters the ring as J.R. leads us into a pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see the final moments of the ring entrance of Chaos Project — the team of Serpentico and Luther. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this tag-team match.

Hardy and Serpentico kick things off for their respective teams, with the former jumping off to an early offensive lead before tagging in Page. He grounds Serpentico before exiting the ring, allowing Page to hit a shooting star press for a near fall.

Page follows that up with a nice back suplex before tagging Hardy right back into the ring. Hardy takes his shirt off, hops on the middle rope and does the trademark “HUH?!?!!!!!!!” yell as he does his signature hand gesture / sign before leaping off and blasting Serpentico with a good shot.

“Hangman” settles in on the ring apron as Hardy goes back to work on Serpentico. Serpentico ends up turning the tables and he makes the tag to Luther. Luther comes in and starts to go to work on Hardy, as the offensive momentum in the match clearly shifts into the favor of Chaos Project.

He establishes a comfortable offensive lead and then tags in Serpentico, who picks up where Luther left off, taking it to the veteran as they expand their lead in the match. Finally, Hardy makes the tag to Page. The “Hangman” takes the hot tag and comes in like a man possessed, taking it to Serpentico and Luther, who eventually enters the ring as well.

He cleans house and then looks to hoist Serpentico up. He does and sends him down to the mat with authority. He hops to the ring apron, looking for the Buck Shot Lariat, however Luther yanks him off the apron. Page blasts Luther and then hops back on the apron, hitting the Buck Shot Lariat. From there, Hardy tags himself in without Page’s knowledge. He simply gets in the ring and covers Serpentico to steal the pin for his team. Page looks at him with confusion on his face as Hardy over-celebrates the victory.

Winners: “Hangman” Adam Page & Matt Hardy

Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament Update

The commentators send things to an elaborate video package adding more updates and information on the recently announced AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

The video is narrated by Tony Schiavone. He ends up revealing all of the Japanese wrestling competitors in the tourney and then follows that by announcing all of the AEW competitors for the tourney.

The brackets are set and we return live inside Daily’s Place as J.R. plugs the Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford wedding coming up next before sending us to another commercial break.

A Rift Within The Inner Circle?

We return live here at the Beach Break special edition of AEW Dynamite, where the commentators send us backstage, as Alex Marvez is in the locker room of the Inner Circle.

Marvez talks to Chris Jericho and MJF, who celebrate becoming the number one contenders to the AEW World Tag-Team Championships by winning the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Number One Contender Battle Royal in this week’s opening match.

Sammy Guevara, however, storms in and isn’t happy as he has had enough of MJF and once again makes this clear when defiantly talking back to the leader of the Inner Circle, “Le Champion” Chris Jericho. The Inner Circle members head out of the dressing room, except MJF holds Jericho back and says they finally need to have a serious talk about something.

The Wedding Of Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford with “The Best Man” Miro

We shoot to another backstage segment, as the broadcast team attempts to get a quick word from the groom for the big wedding coming up next between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Sabian talks about how the interviewer is lucky to have this world exclusive interview with him moments before his big moment. They do some pomposs talking and bantering and then we head out inside the venue for the ceremony.

Now the entrances of the groom and bride take place, with “The Sinister Minister” James Mitchell presiding over the ceremony. Now Sabian and Ford have made their way into the ring in a tuxedo and wedding dress, respectively, as “The Best Man” Miro stands by along with his butler, “Charles.”

Mitchell begins the proceedings and then sends things over to Sabian to deliver his vows. He talks about being in love with Penelope since first seeing her in a hot outfit. He then makes some promises for their marriage as she looks at him with a big smile on her face.

Sabian wraps up his vows and then “The Sinister Minister” turns the microphone over to Penelope, as she will do the same. Ford does her vows and then Mitchell takes back over. He keeps tossing in comments in bad-taste as Sabian glances around like, “Did I hear that right?” such as “To have and hold …and grope … in sickness and in health,” etc.

Finally, the wedding rings are brought out and both Ford and Sabian are asked to repeat some lines before placing the ring on the others finger. Mitchell lets them do that and then says let’s close the deal. He says, “By the power vested in me, I now pronounce you man and wife.” He tells Sabian that he may kiss the bride. Sabian and Ford have a nice romantic kiss and then Mitchell says, “Let’s hear it for the newlyweds!”

Mitchell now asks everyone to please join “The Best Man” Miro for a toast to the newlyweds. He then turns the mic over to Miro. The fans get on his nerves with some chants, so he yells at them to “Shut up!” He says it’s his turn to talk and tells the fans they better not take up his time. Miro asks his butler “Charles” to bring over the drinks that they will be toasting with. Miro tells Sabian that he is their wedding present. His knowledge and everything that comes with it.

Miro continues his toast after dressing down Charles The Butler verbally on the mic a bit. He starts by asking, “What is love?” The fans, not following his instructions not to eat up his time, then begin singing “What is love? Baby don’t hurt me, don’t hurt me … no more” so loudly that he is cut off a few times and then is forced to acknowledge it. He tells the crowd that he likes that song and then leads them in singing it a bit.

Finally, things start to unwind and come undone as all hell breaks loose as expected, with Charles The Butler and Miro / Sabian / Ford getting physical after Orange Cassidy pops out of a giant cake that was part of the set design in the ring for the wedding. Sabian ends up laid out with Miro and Ford checking on him as we head to a commercial break.

Shaq & Jade vs. Cody & Red Velvet Set For 3/3 Edition Of Dynamite

We return to AEW Dynamite: Beach Break as the commentators send things over to highlights from a recent installment of NBA on TNT where NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal addressed the recernt comments made by “The American Nightmare” on AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Shaq ends up confirming that he will, in fact, step into the squared circle and make his All Elite Wrestling debut when he teams up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. He then demonstrates his Black Tornado finishing move.

We then return inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL., where the commentating team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur officially announce that the Shaq & Jade vs. Cody & Velvet mixed tag-team match will be taking place on the Wednesday, March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

LumberJack Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

From there, things are sent back down to the ringside area, where we see several AEW wrestlers standing around the squared circle for our next match of the evening, which will be a LumberJack Match.

After that, the theme of Eddie Kingston hits and he makes his way down to the ring. Out next is his opponent for this evening, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our latest bout here at Beach Break.

Early on, the match spills out to the floor, where Kingston and Archer start to get physically involved with some of the LumberJacks. Archer takes out a ton of them on his own, as he starts to pull into a comfortable offensive lead as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

We’re back from the break and while the action has resumed inside the ring, it doesn’t take long before Kingston and Archer are duking it out at ringside outside of the ring, with the LumberJacks again becoming part of the action.

Finally we get to the finish of the contest, which sees Archer’s manager Jake “The Snake” Roberts get physically involved, leading to the end of the match. Archer picks up the “W.”

Winner: “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer

FTR Kidnaps Marko Stunt

After the match, the commentators send things backstage where we see FTR seated alongside Tully Blanchard. They talk about things being unfair for their quest to recapture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

They talk about being handcuffed to Luchasaurus for last week’s match, the tag-team battle royal number one contender opener from tonight’s show and other examples of how anything but actual wrestling is determining the key spots and matches in the division.

Eventually, they end the segment by talking about how evil and veangeful they can be, as the camera pans over to show Marko Stunt from Jurassic Express tied to a chair with his mouth stuffed shut.

From there, the commentators deliver one final plug for the big six-man tag-team main event scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special, before sending us back to another quick commercial break.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela With A Message For Darby Allin

We return from the break to the commentators promoting some of the action in store for next Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As they run down some of the matches, they send things to a backstage promo segment from the man who will challenge Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on next week’s show.

On that note, the camera pans backstage and “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela appears with his trademark sunglasses on. He talks a bit about being back on the scene here in AEW before taking off his sunglasses and making it clear to his opponent next week, Darby Allin, that he fully intends to take the title and become the new face of TNT, noting that the face belongs to a “bad, bad boy.”

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix & “The Bastard” PAC

From there, we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where we hear the familiar entrance tune of the first of our two teams of three competitors for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break main event.

With that said, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Champions, The Good Brothers, make their way down to the ring. As they settle into the squared circle for the final bout of the evening here at the Beach Break special, the commentators lead us into another pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see that Don Callis, the manager of Omega and the Co-Vice President of IMPACT Wrestling, has joined J.R., Schiavone and Excalibur as a special guest commentator for our headline bout of the evening this week.

Finally, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of the former AEW World Champion. On that note, Jon Moxley emerges from his usual special location in the venue here at Daily’s Place. He is joined by Rey Fenix and “The Bastard” PAC from Death Triangle, as the trio all head to the ring together.

Our main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2021 special event is now officially underway, as the bell sounds to get this one going. Early on, neither team is able to establish any real offensive advantage, however it isn’t long at all before the baby face trio start to take over. Moxley is now the legal man in the ring and he is taking it to Karl Anderson of The Good Brothers, putting the boots to him here in the early goings.

As the match starts to develop, we see some behind-the-referee’s back heel tactics and double-team spots from Omega and The Good Brothers that help move them into the offensive driver’s seat in this one. Finally, as Mox helps the baby face trio take back over the offensive control in the bout with a big spot on the floor outside the ring on the AEW World Champion. On that note, J.R. leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break, as the action continues with Omega and Moxley brawling outside of the ring.

When we return from the break, we see the heels are dominating the action in the ring, as they are taking it to Moxley, with each guy taking turns tagging out and letting someone else add additional punishment to widen their gap in the lead. Finally, Mox starts to show some signs of life. He is able to make a much-needed tag.

In comes Rey Fenix, as he takes the hot tag and is taking out bodies left-and-right. He starts blasting Omega with a wide-variety of kicks and then in comes “The Bastard” PAC with a crazy high spot, which Fenix follows up by hitting an insane dive from the ring to the floor to take out both of The Good Brothers.

The camera pans back in the ring, which shows Fenix taking it to Omega as he has the champ grounded and is working some mat tactics on the top dog in the AEW men’s singles division. Omega ends up killing Fenix’s momentum with a modified snap-dragon suplex that he hits beautifully and with authority before rolling out of the ring to catch a breather. When he rolls back in, he makes the tag to Gallows and the big man comes in and picks up where he left off.

Fenix ends up making the tag to “The Bastard” PAC and he immediately starts to shift the offensive momentum into his team’s favor. Just as he starts to seem to be putting together a nice offensive run, he is the victim of some double-team action courtesy of the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag-Team Champions. Omega ends up joining in and helping with a big spot, which prompts J.R. to point out that the ref’s patience and willingness to allow this match to go off the rails is being tested to the limit, as the heel trio continue to break the rules without any consequences.

Finally, the baby faces do the same in a clear case of “if ya can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” and we see Moxley, Fenix and PAC all take turns hitting Omega in the corner of the ring while The Good Brothers are laid out at ringside. PAC hits a crazy suplex into a bridge for a pin attempt, however Omega manages to kick out before the count of three to keep himself, and his team, alive in this Beach Break main event, which is turning into an absolutely excellent match — as one would expect when seeing these six names on paper.

Fenix starts firing up and he sends Anderson to the floor. He builds up a full head of steam and hits a crazy dive from the ring to the floor to take him out. In the ring, Moxley is looking for the Paradigm Shift on Omega as PAC is in the middle of climbing to the top-rope. Things don’t go as they planned, as Omega avoids being finished off. He makes a much-needed tag to Anderson. Fenix is now the legal man for his team. Fenix and Anderson trade shots and Anderson pulls ahead before Gallows and Omega join him for a three-on-one attack on Fenix. Finally we get to the finish, which sees Omega and The Good Brothers get the win after the AEW champ hits the V-Trigger following a Magic Killer from the IMPACT tag champs.

Winners: Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

After The Match: KENTA HAS ARRIVED!

In comes KENTA out of nowhere after the match following a Lance Archer post-match beatdown spot. He hoists Mox up and blasts him with his trademark Go2Sleep finisher.