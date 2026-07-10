AEW Dynamite saw a notable increase in both viewership and the key demographic for its annual Beach Break special.

The July 8 edition of Dynamite averaged 773,000 viewers on TBS, according to the latest ratings data. That marks a significant increase from the 634,000 viewers the July 1 episode drew.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite posted a 0.12 rating, up from the 0.09 demo rating recorded the previous week. The show also finished fourth on cable for the night.

The Beach Break special was headlined by a high-stakes AEW World Championship match, with MJF defending the title against Kenny Omega. The bout carried the added stipulation that Omega would never again be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship if he came up short.

Omega ultimately overcame MJF in the main event, winning the AEW World Championship and closing out the annual Beach Break edition of Dynamite with the title victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.