FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Hikaru Shida vs. Dr. Britt Baker

Blood & Guts: The Elite vs. Team AEW

AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts 2024

Live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on the call as usual and here’s the International Champion!

MJF says Ospreay didn’t hit the Tiger Driver because he’s a coward, and MJF hasn’t forgotten about the championship, Swerve. If MJF was Ospreay, he’d take a long walk off of a short pier, and lucky for Ospreay, his grandma died recently, so he can dig a grave right next to her. But a football field away because she was fat. MJF says he wants to talk about the International Championship, which the fans love because it was held by “workhorses”, but working hard is for poors. MJF says the title is nothing more than garbage, and tosses it in the trash. MJF says he deserves a title that symbolizes the best country and the best wrestler, so please rise for you new American Champion.

MJF debuts a new title that looks like it’s from Rocky 4. MJF says he’s talking about real America, the most magical place in the world, known as Plainview, Long Island, New York. As a Long Islander… I digress. MJF then drops a flag from the ceiling with his face as the stars, but Will Ospreay is here and MJF scurries away. Ospreay says he met with Tony and Christopher Daniels, and he’s got his rematch… at Wembley!

Bryce Remsberg is here and flips the coin but wait, The Bucks flip the coin and The Elite get the advantage tonight. Christopher Daniels is shown on the ground writhing in pain. \

Match #1. FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Suzuki welcomes some chops and away we go. Both guys trade about a dozen shots and neither one is standing down. Jericho finally backs down after about three minutes, as his chest has been busted open by these chops. The chops continues and we’re into the twenties or thirties by each guys now. Now into the forties as we come back from break and they’re still going. Jericho’s chest is actually pouring blood and he finally boots Suzuki in the stomach and clotheslines him. Suzuki wraps up Jericho in a triangle choke over the top rope, but Suzuki eventually lets it go. Both guys fight to the floor now as Suzuki tries to break Jericho’s hand with a chair, and just might have. Suzuki locks in a Fujiwara armbar now back inside the ring, as Suzuki rips at the fingers, but Jericho gets free. Code Breaker out of nowhere by Jericho and Suzuki is out at one! Suzuki ducks under a clothesline and locks in the rear naked choke, but Jericho counters the Gotch Style Piledriver with a Walls of Jericho. Suzuki gets free and goes for the rear naked choke again, but Jericho low blows him. Judas Effect and this one is all over.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Chris Jericho

Rating: **. I mean, a million chops and a seemingly fast finish… but it’s The King so I’m here for it.

Suzuki attacks Jericho after the bell and spikes him with the Gotch Style Piledriver, but Keith and Big Bill attack him.

KATSUYORI SHIBATA IS HERE! Shibata dumps Bill quickly and kitchen sinks Keith, who hightails it.

Renee is in the back with Willow Nightingale, the newest CMLL Women’s World Champion. Kris Statlande attacks and Stokely wants an eliminator for that title next week on Dynamite.