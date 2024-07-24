It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS.

On tap for the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program is the annual AEW Blood & Guts match, which features The Elite team of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry and Hangman Page battling Team AEW, which consists of Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe and The Acclaimed.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki for the “For The World” Championship, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida, the debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May, plus we will hear from AEW International Champion MJF.

