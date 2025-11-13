All Elite Wrestling returns from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with their annual ‘Blood & Guts’ edition of AEW Dynamite.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts results from Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: BLOOD & GUTS RESULTS 11/12/25

The usual show theme and accompanying show open video plays to get this week’s show off-and-running. We then hear Excalibur, who informs us what day it is, and points out how we know what that means. The usual.

Women’s Blood & Guts Match

He mentions the opener and the lights go down low. “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the formal rules announcement for the first match of the evening, which is the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match. Excalibur and Bryan Danielson talk among themselves about the match style as the ring entrances begin.

Skye Blue is introduced first, and she makes her way out to start things off for her team. She settles in at ringside and her music dies down. The upbeat sounds of Willow Nightingale’s entrance tune hits next, and out she comes smiling ear-to-ear as always, as she will kick things off for her team.

With Nightingale in the far left ring and Blue in the far right ring, the bell sounds to get the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match officially off-and-running. Nightingale grabs a trash can lid. Blue grabs a kendo stick. They meet in the middle and begin swinging. They drop the weapons and begin trading wild punches.

Willow has the upper hand as she sends Skye into the corner for some forearm strikes, pulling her by the hair to the mat. The action spills to the outer ring area, where Skye starts slamming Nightingale against the cage until Willow fights back to bring her back to the ring itself. It doesn’t take long for the action to go right back out.

Willow sends Skye face first into the side of the cage. She keeps on the attack before posing on the turnbuckle to a nice pop from the crowd. Willow stays on the attack with some more strikes, sending Blue to the other ring to inflict some more pain. Skye has been busted open from the cage to the face.

It’s not getting any better as Willow brings her to the corner. Skye fights off a super-plex attempt as the countdown brings out the next participant…Julia Hart! She makes a beeline for the ring, making the save before she and Skye drop Willow with a double powerbomb.

Hart sends Nightingale to the corner, slamming her face against the turnbuckle before going Old School to drop Willow to the mat. Willow manages to escape to the other ring as Skye and Hart look for something, inside the turnbuckle pads. It’s unclear if they found what they were looking for.

Instead going back after Willow as the countdown brings out the next participant, Harley Cameron. She comes out with a chair, going right after Skye upon entering the cage and then laying out Julia Hart. She escapes a double suplex attempt allowing Willow to take out the Sisters of Sin.

She and Harley set up Julia in a tree of woe with a steel chair twist, and Harley gets the assist for a dropkick on Hart before Willow follows suit for a cannonball on Skye. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Willow drop Julia with a pounce.

The countdown brings out our next participant, which sees Thekla heading down to round out the Triangle of Madness. She fends off Harley and Willow with a bit of help from her belt, allowing the Triangle to take control sending the Babes of Wrath.

The countdown brings out our next participant, and out comes Jamie Hayter. She makes a beeline for the ring. Using a trashcan lid, she fends off the Triangle before using the barbed wire kendo stick Skye brought out for more damage. Thekla goes after the former Women’s World Champion.

The Toxic Spider gets sent onto a pile of thumbtacks for good measure as the countdown brings out our next participant in Megan Bayne, with Penelope Ford right alongside her. Bayne lays out Hayter before going after Willow and Harley, landing splashes on both of them in the corner.

Double suplex connects, sending the Babes of Wrath to the canvas before Hayter intervenes to exchange strikes with the Megasus. Bayne drops Jamie not once but twice, before Cameron attacks her with a trashcan lid to no avail. Bayne lands a scoop slam sending Harley onto the lid.

From there, the countdown brings out our next participant, Kris Statlander, who runs down with a pool cue to even the numbers. As she swings away, the crowd goes wild. From there, we head into another mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the carnage continuing.

After the countdown clock appears and winds down, the familiar sounds of “The CEO” theme hits to bring out “12 Belts Moné.” Mercedes Moné makes her way out to a big pop and chants of “CEO! CEO!” as she joins the insanity unfolding inside the cage-enclosed double rings.

She goes after Nightingale first, sending her to the corner before going after Statlander, who turns things around before looking for a tombstone onto her title belt. Mercedes counters out, landing a head-scissors takedown instead that sends Stat to the mat.

She leaves the cage, bringing some of her title belts from ringside into the cage and handing them to her teammates. They go to work on their foes, landing some hard shots on each woman as the countdown brings out our next participant, with Mina Shirakawa coming out wielding a barbed wire bat.

She tosses it toward Megan Bayne, distracting her for a dropkick as things turn around for her team. As they settle back into the offensive lead, the countdown clock appears once again. When it winds down, this time we see Marina Shafir from The Death Riders come out.

From there, the battle quickly spills outside the cage as Marina pulls out a bed of nails from near ringside…before Kris Statlander to go after her, which turns ugly quick when Shafir sends the champ onto the bed of nails. One of the refs checks on Statlander as the countdown gives us our final participant.

Coming out last is the one and only “Timeless” Toni Storm. With everyone now out there in the ring, the Blood & Guts match officially begins. Storm attacks anyone she can with a pearl necklace as Willow sends Hart to the corner. In the other ring, Shafir goes on the offense.

Storm tapes her hands and dips them into a pail of glass Taipei deathmatch style. She fends off Bayne and Shafir before embracing Mina, and the pair go after their future tag tournament opponents. The Babes of Wrath go to work. With their team in control, the match heads to a mid-match break again.

This time when the show returns we see Hayter and Skye fighting it out on the side of the cage, before Hayter sends Blue through a table. The table doesn’t fully break upon impact. We see Julia and Thekla get speared to the mat by Nightingale. Mina lands a DDT on Bayne sending her to the canvas as well.

Shafir lays out Mina, only to be dropped by Storm, who in turn takes a kiss and a Money Maker by Mercedes Moné. She turns around to see Harley Cameron with Mini Moné, ripping the puppet off to reveal a set of brass knuckles. She blasts her in the dome with them, dropping her.

Thekla and Hart sneak out of the cage through the truss, with Hart demanding the key to the cage from one of the officials, who gets dropped by Thekla, allowing Hart to grab the key. They unlock the door, and the chaos spills out as we see Hayter, Harley, and Mina stepping out.

Harley and Hayter get dropped to the floor before Statlander intervenes, and she goes after Moné who is climbing up the side of the cage. Statlander traps her future challenger’s leg in the truss, before setting her up on her shoulders to send Moné through her championship table with a Samoan Drop. Storm goes after Skye and Shafir.

She chases them around with a shoe before dumping out the pail of glass, with Shafir being sent into the pile by way of a DDT from Storm and Mina. Storm grabs a mirror, propping it against Shafir for a hip attack, but Shafir throws the mirror at the face of Storm instead. Mina focuses on Megan Bayne.

Shirakawa chases at her with the barbed wire bat, using it for damage on a figure four leglock. Shafir breaks up the submission by stepping on glass nearby, and stomping the head of Shirakawa. They end up ganging up on Shirakawa, demanding Storm give up or else. Storm does.

Winners: Mercedes Moné, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Julia Hart & Skye Blue

The Don Callis Family & Jurassic Express Brawl

The show heads to a commercial break after the Women’s Blood & Guts match ends. When the show returns, we see The Don Callis Family brawling with Jurassic Express. They beat them down in the parking lot as The Yong Bucks come out of a trailer with Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada.

They tell them they know Kenny Omega is going to be here next week. Okada points to his watch and tells the Bucks, “Decision time!” He walks off with the rest of The Don Callis Family as the Bucks look lost in thought. From there, the show moves on.

Falls Count Anywhere

Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Back inside the arena, the theme for the reigning AEW World Champion hits and out comes Hangman Page for his advertised Falls Count Anywhere match against Powerhouse Hobbs of The Opps. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down.

Powerhouse Hobbs comes out next with one of the AEW Trios titles over his shoulder. He takes his time heading inside the ring and looks supremely confident heading into his battle with the top dog in AEW right now. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.