It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means … All Elite Wrestling is back at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max, from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Advertised for the special AEW Dynamite and Collision: Holiday Bash themed three-hour episode are three Continental Classic matches, the AEW Worlds End main event contract signing, the annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal, an AEW World Tag-Team title tilt, a $1,000,000 Trios bout, as well as eight-woman tag-team action.

Featured below are complete AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite and Collision results from Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The following report was written by WrestlingHeadlines.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW HOLIDAY BASH RESULTS 12/17/25

They waste no time getting down to business, as the clock strikes 8pm EST., and immediately we settle inside the arena in Manchester, where Excalibur quickly welcomes us to the show before sending things down to the ring for our opening contest.

AEW Continental Classic (Blue League): Jon Moxley (3) vs. Roderick Strong (0)

In the ring are Jon Moxley from The Death Riders and Roderick Strong from The Paragon (but not The Conglomeration). The bell sounds to get this Blue League bout in the ongoing 2025 AEW Continental Classic round-robin tournament officially off-and-running.

Strong goes right to work on Moxley, who has been having an unusual streak of bad luck in the ring over the past several weeks. Strong takes Mox in the corner, but the referee forces a clean break. Mox uses this to his advantage, hitting Strong on the break and taking him down to the mat.

Roderick Strong immediately fights back, and once again backs Mox into a corner, this time blasting him with a chop that echoes throughout the arena. The two exchange strikes back-and-forth in the middle of the ring, as the crowd reacts to each shot that lands with the appropriate response.

The action spills back out to the floor at ringside, where Strong continues to blast Mox with an assortmentof strikes. They fight into the crowd, beating each other up in front of the England fans in attendance. Mox rolls into the ring and hits a running dive onto Strong.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this Continental Classic contest continues. When the show returns, we see more back-and-forth action from both guys. Strong avoids a Paradigm Shift and counters with a tiger driver.

Mox stops another Strong-hold attempt with five minutes remaining, and drops Roddy twice for a pair of near-falls. Mox cinches in a modified sleeper hold, but Strong manages to roll toward the ropes to force a break. Strong takes Mox down for a two count, before finally cinching in the Strong-hold.

Mox is struggling here as he crawls toward the ropes. Roderick changes his grip on the hold, and that’s enough for Mox to break free. He sends Strong out of the ring, and as Roddy charges back in he runs into a Paradigm Shift by Mox for two. He follows up with the Death Rider DDT for the win.

Winner: Jon Moxley (6 points)

A Quick Word From ‘The Mad King’ Eddie Kingston

Backstage, we hear from Eddie Kingston who says you either win or you learn. He acknowledges the loss via tap out to Joe, saying he’s learned from that and that could be bad news for everyone who faces him next. He’ll see us again, maybe at AEW Collision to see who wants to step up.

$1,000,000 Winner Take All Trios Match: The Elite vs. The Don Callis Family

Now we head back to ringside, where Don Callis is nearly booed out of the building as he introduces Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero for our next match. Kazuchika Okada makes his entrance next, curiously not introduced by Callis as he walks down the ramp.

We get the original theme song from Being The Elite to introduce The Young Bucks duo of Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson. They come out, the music fades down and the usual theme song for Kenny Omega hits. The crowd goes wild as the reunited trio of The Elite head to the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Callis takes his seat alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for special guest commentary of this high stakes, high dollar match.

Takeshita and Omega kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. The crowd is chanting for Omega as the two men circle the mat. Side headlock by Konosuke, but Kenny breaks free to hit the ropes, running right into a boot by Omega.

The tag is made to Nick, and The Elite gang up on Takeshita in the corner leading to a backbreaker by Omega and a leg drop by Nick. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.