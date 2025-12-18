Tonight’s holiday-themed three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and Collision episode is now officially “in the can.”

All Elite Wrestling taped the AEW Holiday Bash special installment of Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday afternoon, live at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England.

Featured below are complete AEW Holiday Bash Dynamite and Collision spoilers for tonight’s three-hour show airing via tape delay starting at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW HOLIDAY BASH SPOILERS (December 17, 2025) * Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong in Continental Classic Blue league action * Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks defeated The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero) in a $1 million trios match * During the contract signing for the AEW World title match at Worlds End, MJF returned and used his Casino Gauntlet cash-in contract to put him into the match with champion Samoa Joe, Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. * Mercedes Mone, Athena, Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir defeated Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale * PAC defeated Kyle Fletcher in Continental Classic Gold league action * Bandido and Ricochet were the finalists in the Dynamite Diamond ring battle royal * Orange Cassidy defeated Mascara Dorada in Continental Classic Blue league action * Athena & Mercedes Mone challenged AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions The Babes of Wrath for Worlds End * Jamie Hayter defeated Isla Dawn. The Triangle of Madness attacked Hayter afterward and Kris Statlander made the save. * AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated Bang Bang Gang to retain the titles

