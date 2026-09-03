AEW sent along the following announcement to WrestlingHeadlines.com on Thursday afternoon:

TOD by beIN Brings All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to Fans Across the Middle East and North Africa

Doha, Qatar – TOD by beIN is expanding its world-class sports offering with the addition of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), giving fans across the Middle East and North Africa access to one of the fastest-growing wrestling promotions in the world.

Known for its high-octane action, compelling storytelling and globally recognised roster, AEW has rapidly built a passionate international fanbase since its launch in 2019 by AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. Featuring some of the sport’s biggest names, including Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, MJF, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Adam Copeland, Christian, Mercedes Moné, Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher, Thekla, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, Kofi, Austin Creed and many more, AEW has become one of the world’s premier wrestling organizations, attracting sold-out arenas, record-breaking pay-per-view events and millions of viewers each week.

As wrestling continues to grow in popularity across MENA, TOD by beIN will bring fans weekly episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision, alongside major live premium events, allowing both long-time followers and newcomers to experience the excitement of the promotion. The upcoming calendar features blockbuster moments, including the highly anticipated AEW All Out event from Chicago on 26 September.

For viewers discovering AEW for the first time, the promotion offers a unique blend of world-class athleticism, unforgettable rivalries and larger-than-life personalities, making it one of the most exciting entertainment experiences in global sport today.

With the addition of AEW, TOD by beIN further strengthens its diverse portfolio of premium sports and entertainment, bringing subscribers even more world-class content on the device of their choice, wherever and whenever they want to watch.

AEW programming will be available on TOD by beIN across MENA, with weekly episodes and major live events joining the platform’s growing catalogue of premium sports and entertainment content.