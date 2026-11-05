All Elite Wrestling fans from “The Land of the Rising Sun” receives some good news this week.

AEW announced that their weekly AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows, as well as their live pay-per-view events, will now be available via Hulu Japan.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

All Elite Wrestling Programming To Begin Streaming Exclusively on Hulu Japan Beginning November AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and Live Pay-Per-View Events To All Be Streamed Exclusively on Hulu Japan All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Hulu Japan today announced that AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and live AEW pay-per-view events will begin streaming exclusively in Japan on Hulu Japan beginning November 2026. Hulu Japan is an online video streaming service operated by HJ Holdings, Inc. It offers a wide range of exclusive content, including “Hulu Originals”—movies, dramas, and variety shows produced or exclusively distributed by Hulu—as well as catch-up episodes of popular TV broadcasts. The service is officially accessible only within Japan. Additional information regarding All Elite Wrestling on Hulu Japan will be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com. About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.