It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertised for tonight’s special three-hour combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show are the following matches and appearances:

* Kenny Omega to return

* Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Unification match – Mercedes Mone (Interim) vs. Red Velvet (c)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Alex Windsor & Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Unified Championship vs. CMLL World Trios Championship Double Jeopardy match – Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified) vs. Mascara Dorada (CMLL World Trios)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.