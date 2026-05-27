It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision from Philadelphia, PA.

Advertised for the May 27 pay-per-view:

* MJF Three-Time AEW World Title Celebration

* Kevin Knight Set to Address His Betrayal of Darby Allin

* Everyone Banned From Ringside: Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

* Lights Out Philly Street Fight: Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round: Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis

* Renee Paquette speaks with Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis.

* Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Celebrate AEW Tag Team Title Win With Five-Second Pose

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.