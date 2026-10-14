All Elite Wrestling is back tonight.

AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision are scheduled to take place this evening as a three hour special combined show, live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH., airing at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Advertised for the Wednesday, October 14, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Hechicero

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander

* Clockwork Carnage Qualifying Match: AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed

* Mercedes Mone & Divine Dominion (Lena Kross & Megan Bayne) vs. Triangle of Madness (Skye Blue, Julia Hart, & Thekla)

* Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, & Daniel Garcia) vs. Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, Jake Doyle, & Wardlow)

* Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Persephone vs. Hyan & Dani Luna

* Samoa Joe & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Will Ospreay & Andrade El Idolo

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.