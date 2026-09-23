AEW Dynamite and Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from Indianapolis, IN.

Advertised for the Wednesday, September 23, 2026 show are the following matches:

Will Ospreay & Mike Bailey vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd

* AEW World Trios Champions New Level (Kofi & Austin Creed) & Swerve Strickland defend against The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

* TBS Champion Persephone defends against Hyan

* Renee Paquette interviews The Brawling Birds & Divine Dominion face-to-face

* Continental title eliminator match: Jon Moxley vs. Dezmond Xavier

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.