It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from North Charleston, South Carolina.

Advertised for the May 6 combined episode:

* AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight

* Double Jeopardy Match: Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy – If Orange wins then he can pick a partner from The Conglomeration for a future AEW Tag Team Title shot. If Harwood wins, he and Cash Wheeler will team with Tommaso Ciampa for future AEW Trios Title match

* Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron vs Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.