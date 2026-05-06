It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from North Charleston, South Carolina.
Advertised for the May 6 combined episode:
- * AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight
* Double Jeopardy Match: Dax Harwood vs. Orange Cassidy – If Orange wins then he can pick a partner from The Conglomeration for a future AEW Tag Team Title shot. If Harwood wins, he and Cash Wheeler will team with Tommaso Ciampa for future AEW Trios Title match
* Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron vs Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs Juice Robinson
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.
Tomorrow, 5/6!
We're less than 24 hours away from THREE HOURS of AEW action!
Watch the LIVE #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/DRtBZfXPcj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 6, 2026