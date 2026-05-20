It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Portland, Maine.

Advertised for the May 20 episode:

* AEW World Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Mike Bailey

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hold a five-minute eliminator challenge

* Anything Goes Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* AEW Women’s Champion Thekla, ROH Women’s Champion Athena, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue vs. Thunder Rosa, Mina Shirakawa, Alex Windsor, and Jamie Hayter

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite & Collision Results coverage.