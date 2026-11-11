It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a three hour combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show from West Valley City, Utah.
Advertised for the Wednesday, November 11, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
* Best-of-Five Series (Match #5): FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) — Series tied 2–2
* Mixed Tag Team Match: Mercedes Moné & Jay White vs. Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley
* Tag Team Match: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) vs. The New Level (Austin Creed & Kofi)
* Face-to-Face Segment: AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher go face-to-face ahead of their Full Gear collision.
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.
TONIGHT! It’s the final stop before #AEWFullGear!
Watch a special 3-hour #AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision LIVE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/ruyocOXMwt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2026