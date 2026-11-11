It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight with a three hour combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show from West Valley City, Utah.

Advertised for the Wednesday, November 11, 2026 show are the following matches:

* AEW National Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Best-of-Five Series (Match #5): FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) — Series tied 2–2

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Mercedes Moné & Jay White vs. Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley

* Tag Team Match: Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) vs. The New Level (Austin Creed & Kofi)

* Face-to-Face Segment: AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher go face-to-face ahead of their Full Gear collision.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live AEW Dynamite and Collision Results coverage.