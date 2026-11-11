“It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …”

All Elite Wrestling is back tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with a special three-hour AEW Full Gear 2026 “go-home” combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show from West Valley City, Utah.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE AND COLLISION RESULTS!