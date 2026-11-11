“It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …”
All Elite Wrestling is back tonight, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max with a special three-hour AEW Full Gear 2026 “go-home” combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show from West Valley City, Utah.
* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …
REFRESH THIS PAGE OFTEN FOR THE LATEST AEW DYNAMITE AND COLLISION RESULTS!
TONIGHT! It’s the final stop before #AEWFullGear!
Watch a special 3-hour #AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision LIVE at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/ruyocOXMwt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2026