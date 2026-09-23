AEW Dynamite and Collision is scheduled to premiere this evening on TBS and HBO Max from Indianapolis, IN.

AEW Trios Championships

Swerve Strickland & The New Level (c) vs. Ricochet & The Demand

The show starts with a cold open message from Ricochet and The Demand, who address how they are different and better than The New Level and Swerve Strickland. They vow to take back the AEW Trios Champions they previously held.

We then move on to Prince Nana and the reigning title-holders, Swerve, Kofi and Austin Creed. They do a walk-and-talk response, with Nana vowing that they’ll take out The Demand. Creed and Kofi ask Swerve about his history with The Demand, and then The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

They ask Swerve if he had any friends before they arrived. His music hits. He smiles and walks off, telling them he’ll see them out there. With that, they begin to head to the ring for our opening match. The reigning champs make their respective ring walks and settle inside the squared circle.

Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone joke about New Level’s pyro going off every time they try and talk. Already in the ring are their opponents. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this opening trios title tilt.

Ricochet and Swerve Strickland start things off, trading offense in the opening moments. Strickland catches Ricochet with a chop before Kaun gets involved from the apron. Ricochet sends Swerve into the corner and tags in Kaun, but Strickland fights his way free and brings Austin Creed into the match.

Creed unloads on Kaun with strikes before connecting with a dropkick to the back. Kofi tags in and hits a senton for a near fall. Creed returns before tagging Strickland back in for some double-team offense on Kaun. Kofi comes back in and New Level continues isolating Kaun, connecting with a double dropkick.

Creed and Kofi look for another double-team maneuver, but Liona cuts them off and gets the tag. The Gates of Agony take control with a double-team powerbomb on Creed. Liona follows up with an attack to the throat as the action heads into a commercial break.

Back from the break, Creed sends Liona into the corner before being shoved to the outside, landing face-first on the floor. The Gates of Agony turn their attention to Kofi while Ricochet keeps Creed down on the outside. Kofi tries to fight back, but The Demand maintains control.

Ricochet tags in and The Demand connects with a triple-team combination, capped off by a 630 senton from Ricochet. He makes the cover, but Strickland breaks up the pin at the last second.

Ricochet turns his attention to Strickland, allowing Kofi to catch him with a backdrop. Kofi tags in Swerve as Kaun enters for The Demand. Swerve and Kaun battle on the apron until Strickland connects with a Swerve Stomp that sends Kaun to the floor.

Liona enters and takes a rolling Flatliner from Strickland and Creed. Kofi follows with a hook kick, Creed adds another kick and Swerve connects with a 450 splash. Strickland makes the cover, but Ricochet flies in with a 450 splash of his own to break up the pin.

Chaos breaks out as Creed takes Liona down, only for Kaun to lay out Creed. Ricochet and Kofi go at it next, with Kofi getting the better of the exchange. Liona enters again, but Swerve levels him with the House Call. The champions pile onto Liona for the cover and the three-count to retain.

Winners and STIL AEW World Trios Champions: Swerve Strickland & New Level

New Level & The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Ready For Battle

After the match, the champions turn their attention to AEW All Out, where they will defend the titles against Brodido and Hangman Adam Page. The challengers make their way out with microphones as Page congratulates the champions on retaining.

Page says the titles feel important in their hands, just as they did when he and his partners held them. Page says he is glad Austin Creed and Kofi are in AEW, but doesn’t think they understand what they’ve gotten themselves involved with.

He then turns his attention to Swerve, questioning why Strickland suddenly has partners now that he holds the Trios Championships. Creed responds, saying Swerve is teaming with the best tag team in professional wrestling and that together they are making the AEW World Trios Championships the most prestigious titles they can be.

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