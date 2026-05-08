AEW saw a notable drop in overall audience numbers for this week’s special three-hour edition of Dynamite and Collision on TBS.

The May 6 broadcast averaged 509,500 viewers across the full three-hour presentation. That figure is down from the 596,000 viewers the combined show drew on April 29.

Despite the decline in total viewers, the show held steady in the key demographic. Wednesday’s broadcast posted a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demo, matching the number from the previous week.

The first two hours of the program aired under the AEW Dynamite branding and performed noticeably stronger than the final hour. Dynamite averaged 590,000 viewers while drawing a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The third hour, which was branded as AEW Collision, brought in 429,000 viewers and scored a 0.07 demo rating.

This week’s episode marked another experimental presentation for AEW with the extended three-hour format, as the company continues to shuffle programming and branding between Dynamite and Collision on TBS.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 5/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.