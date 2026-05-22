AEW saw a noticeable uptick in viewership this week for both Dynamite and Collision following the special back-to-back Wednesday night broadcast format on TBS.

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite drew an average of 613,000 viewers, marking a 4.8% increase from the previous week.

It was the show’s highest total audience since the April 22 edition.

The news was also positive in the key demographic, as Dynamite posted a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

That number was up 10% week-to-week and represented the show’s best performance in the category since April 15.

A solid rebound for Dynamite.

Meanwhile, AEW Collision aired immediately after Dynamite in the same time slot arrangement and brought in 413,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Collision was up 7.6% in total viewers compared to last Saturday’s regularly scheduled broadcast, while the demo rating remained even.

However, when compared to the previous Collision special that aired following Dynamite two weeks ago, the show declined 3.7% in overall audience and dropped 14.3% in the 18-49 demo.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.