AEW saw an increase in both viewership and key demographic ratings for its latest three-hour Wednesday night block featuring Dynamite and Collision.

According to the latest available data, the May 27 broadcast averaged 601,000 viewers on TBS across the combined three-hour presentation. That figure was up from the previous three-hour special on May 20, which drew 513,00viewers.

The combined show also posted gains in the coveted 18-49 demographic. Wednesday’s broadcast delivered a 0.11 rating in the demo, improving from the 0.09 rating recorded by the prior three-hour special.

Breaking down the numbers further, the first two hours of the broadcast, which aired under the AEW Dynamite banner, averaged 704,000 viewers and generated a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The audience declined during the final hour, which was presented as AEW Collision. That portion of the show averaged 498,000 viewers and drew a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

The increase marks a positive week-to-week trend for AEW’s extended Wednesday night programming, with both overall viewership and demographic performance improving compared to the previous three-hour special.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.