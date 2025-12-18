The match for this year’s AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring is now officially set.

During this week’s special three-hour AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision combined ‘Holiday Bash’ themed episode on December 17 in Manchester, England, the annual AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale took place.

When all was said-and-done, the last two men left standing were AEW National Champion Ricochet and ROH World Champion Bandido.

Featured below is a detailed recap of the AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale from the AEW Holiday Bash show on 12/17 in Manchester:

Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

The final match for the first two-hour AEW Dynamite portion of tonight’s three-hour Holiday Bash special event is coming up now, as it’s time for the annual AEW Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to find out which two competitors will be vying for the latest AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring.

We see the final ring entrances for some of the participants in this battle royale, with most of the competitors already surrounding the ringside area. Ricochet and The Gates of Agony attack Brodido on the way to the ring. The final few ring walks are out of the way, the bell sounds to get this match officially off-and-running.

The ring gets cleared out, although no actual eliminations are made, as the former Acclaimed stars stare each other down. Max starts up his chant, which the crowd actually does loudly, before Bishop Kaun tries to get involved, and this leads to a Scissor Me Timbers from the former tag champs.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are in opposing corners and playing to the crowd, about to do their scissor-handshake, but before they can, Ricochet slides in and attacks them for a ton of heat from the Manchester crowd. Bowens focuses on Ricochet for revenge, only to be eliminated.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see three big meaty men slinging meat, with Shelton Benjamin ultimately joining the fray and breaking up the momentum.

After that, we see Shelton cut off Ricochet, sending him into Luchasaurus for a chokeslam. Alexander sends out Benjamin as Luchasaurus eliminates Mark Davis, only to be eliminated by Alexander. We’re down to six men as they go at each other, with The Demand targeting Brody King.

He fends them off from the corner. King hits a Death Valley Driver sending Ricochet into Leona in the corner, but Josh Alexander catches him with an ankle lock to wear him down. We see an assist by Bandido to help send the Walking Weapon out. He is eliminated.

King leaves the ring to attack Ricochet on the barricade, but gets knocked down by Toa. Back in the ring, Bandido fends off Bishop Kaun. Leona goes after the ROH World Champion, but Brody comes in to eliminate Toa and himself. Kaun and Bandido are in the ring.

Bandido sends him out. Ricochet re-enters the ring and it’s over. Bandido and Ricochet are the final two remaining competitors in the 2025 Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale. As a result, on next week’s AEW Dynamite, Bandido vs. Ricochet will take place to find out who gets the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Winners: Ricochet and Bandido