The viewership numbers are in for the June 12th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Dynamite drew 681,000 viewers and scored a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are down from the June 5th episode, which drew 790,000 viewers and scored a 0.28 in the key demo. The show was up against Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Maverick. That game drew 10.973 million viewers on ABC.

Dynamite took place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and was attended by 2,739 fans. It featured top stars in action like Will Ospreay, Rey Fenix, Jack Perry, Samoa Joe, HOOK, Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy, Mercedes Moné and more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming.

