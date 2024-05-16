The viewership numbers are in for the May 15th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to PW Torch, F4Wonline, and WrestleNomics, the program drew 672,000 viewers overnight and scored a 0.23 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the May 8th episode, which drew 711,000 and scored a 0.24 in the key demo. AEW was once again running against the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Dynamite featured the return of Darby Allin and was headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the Continental Championship against Dax Harwood. Elsewhere on the show, the Young Bucks fired Christopher Daniels as the Elite prepares for Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing. Mercedes Moné was also at Dynamite, where she was put through a table during a contract signing with Willow Nightingale.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.