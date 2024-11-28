– Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta was announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision. As noted, the show is being taped after AEW Dynamite on November 27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and will air at a special time this Saturday. Also announced was Kyle Fletcher vs. The Beast Mortos and Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action.

– During a promo segment on the 11/27 episode of AEW Dynamite, a big match was announced for next week’s show. While Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were arguing over who was going to get revenge on behalf of Roderick Strong with MJF, MJF himself appeared on the big screen and rejected potential bouts against both Cole and O’Reilly. He said he is more focused on what is going down next week on the show, which is the annual AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring. Cole and O’Reilly then officially declared themselves for the bout on the December 4 episode of AEW Dynamite.