Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 967,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 11.92% from the last week’s episode, which drew 864,000 viewers for the live first episode of 2023.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 26.92% from last week’s 0.26 rating. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 429,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 27.68% from last week’s 336,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.26 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #51 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since October 26 and the highest key demo rating since September 28. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on FS1, one Women’s College Basketball game on FS1, one Super Copa Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, and one Super Copa Soccer game on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 11.92% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 26.92% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.29% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 25% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Hawks on ESPN at 7:44pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating, also drawing 955,000 viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.609 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.844 million viewers. Chicago Fire also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.67 rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a promo from The Jericho Appreciation Society, Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker vs. Saraya and Toni Storm, and the Best Of 7 Series Finale with new AEW World Trios Champions The Elite taking on Death Triangle in a Ladder Match, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

