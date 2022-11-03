Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.62% from last week’s episode, which drew 997,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.37% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.29 key demographic rating represents 377,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.59% from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #30 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #33 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience for a regular airing since Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 20, and the lowest key demo viewership for a regular airing since Road Rager on June 15. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on ESPN, one NHL game on TNT, College Football on ESPN2, two UEFA games on TUDN, CONCACAF on TUDN, plus the MLB World Series on FOX Deportes and FOX network TV. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.62% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.37% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.76% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 12.12% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Celtics and the Cavaliers on ESPN at 7:43pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.49 rating, also drawing 1.371 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.592 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating for the #9 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The MLB World Series on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 11.809 million viewers. The World Series also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.78 rating.

Last night’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, MD, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Renee Paquette’s interview with Saraya and Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed hosting a Daddy Ass Birthday Bash for Billy Gunn, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Marina Shafir, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending in a Triple Threat against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion to be revealed (Colt Cabana), AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a World Title Eliminator Match, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending against Brian Cage, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 18 Episode: 752,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Title Tuesday episode)

October 26 Episode: 997,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 2 Episode: 911,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.