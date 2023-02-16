Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 824,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 8.34% from the last week’s episode, which drew 899,000 viewers for the Championship Fight Night show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 10% from last week’s 0.30 rating. This week’s 0.27 key demographic rating represents 352,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.97% from last week’s 391,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.30 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #36 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #36 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience since the Full Gear go-home episode on November 16, and the lowest key demo rating since January 4 of this year. The viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 average. Additional cable sports coverage on Wednesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one College Basketball game on FS1, NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on FS1, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUN, one Fútbol Estelar Chivas Soccer game on Universo, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, one Mexican First Division Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, one La Liga Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, and two NHL games on TNT. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.34% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.17% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 10% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Pelicans on ESPN at 10:09pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating, also drawing 1.270 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.242 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating for the #12 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Med on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.736 million viewers, also drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating, also drawing 6.729 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF, eight-man action with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, Jim Ross’ interview with Wardlow, Renee Paquette’s interview with Adam Cole, Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy, ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley vs. Rush and Perro Peligroso in a Texas Tornado Match, plus * Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

