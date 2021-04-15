Wednesday’s new edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring TNT Champion Darby Allin retaining over Matt Hardy in the main event, drew 1.219 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the first Dynamite episode to air unopposed after WWE NXT made its move to Tuesday nights. You can click here for the ratings report on Tuesday’s NXT show, which drew 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This AEW viewership is up 77% from last week’s show, which drew 688,000 viewers.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 57% from last week’s show, which ranked #5 with a 0.28 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Dynamite show ranked #26 in viewership, which is up from last week’s #60 ranking.

This is Dynamite’s best viewership since their debut episode drew 1.41 million viewers on October 2, 2019, and their best 18-49 key demo rating since the October 23, 2019 episode drew a 0.45.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 78.5% from the same week in 2020. This week’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 76% from the same week in 2020.

The Challenge on MTV topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating, drawing just 929,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 3.167 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.169 million viewers. The Masked Singer also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.22 rating.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 21 Episode:

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

