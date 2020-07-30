AEW Dynamite Fallout: #FTR and The Elite Align For Next Week’s Dynamite, Wardlow Pressures Talent To Campaign For MJF

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, FTR and The Elite aligned backstage ahead of their showdown with The Dark Order on next week’s show. Watch below as Harwood and Wheeler make peace with Omega and The Bucks by offering them non-alcoholic beverages as they and Hangman drink whiskey.
Next Week on #AEWDynamite, three of the best tag teams in the world @youngbucks @DaxHarwood @CashWheelerFTR @KennyOmegamanX & @theAdamPage team up to face #DarkOrder – @ThisBrodieLee @stu_dos @EvilUno @Alan_V_Angels & #9
Watch #AEW Dynamite every Wednesday at 8/7 on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/3khmvLEfmj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
AEW star Lee Johnson joined MJF’s campaign to become new world champion in a social exclusive on Twitter. When Johnson was asked why he decided to back MJF, Wardlow appeared indicating that Johnson is being pressured to throw his support to MJF. Check it out below.
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@BigShottyLee thinks that @The_MJF is the best candidate for AEW World Champion?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/D9ytylE3Th
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020
