Happy New Year as we celebrate a huge night in AEW history, as AEW Dynamite will be simulcast on Max and TBS!

Triple Threat for the #1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet: Roderick Strong vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White

The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Page

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

Rated FTR vs. Death Riders

AEW Dynamite: Fight for The Fallen

I’ll be watching tonight’s show on Max, by the way, so I’m interested in seeing if there a difference between the Max feed and the TBS feed. Live from the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

Match #1. Hangman Page vs. Orange Cassidy

Both guys trade every one of their finishes for the first sixty seconds and we reset. Majistral by Cassidy gets two. Double jump lariat by Page sends Cassidy to the floor. Page now throws Cassidy into the guard rail, and the apron, before thinking about a powerbomb through the announce table but Cassidy back body drops him. Mounted punches in the corner by Cassidy on the outside. Back in the ring, Cassidy tries a crossbody block but Page catches him and delivers a fallaway slam. Stundog Millionaire by Cassidy! Cassidy tries a suicide dive but Page catches him and sends him reeling with a fallaway slam on the ramp. Commercial break now and on Max, at least, there is no PIP and we’ve got a full ad break. Back from commercial and Page drops Cassidy with a rolling elbow. Page thinks about the Buckshot now but Cassidy drops to his but and rolls out of the ring on the far side. Page follows up with a big boot and throws Cassidy into the LED board. Cassidy gets rolled in the ring again but rolls out the other side, and Page is getting frustrated. Shotgun dropkick by Cassidy, who now bounces Page’s head off the turnbuckles. Satellite DDT by Cassidy! Two! Two count. Superkick by Cassidy but Page responds with a lariat and a Buckshot attempt, but Cassidy counters into Beach Break. Two count. Orange Punch by Cassidy! Two! Page rolls to the apron and eats a third one. Cassidy goes for a fourth but Page boots him in the face and hits the Buckshot for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Rating: **1/4. This missed on a lot of fronts for me. The psychology didn’t necessarily make sense, the physicality was okay, but the finish was awful. Cassidy hits three of his finishers just for Page to shrug them off and hit one of his own?

After the match, Page continues the attack. Deadeye by Page, who holds on, and hits a second one. Officials hit the ring and Page blasts Christopher Daniels.

Match #2. The Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Bowens and Caster argue about who’s going to start as Lashley blasts Caster and here we go. Clothesline over the top by Lashley and a tag to Benjamin. Bowens gets the tag and hits a kick combo to Benjamin, before hitting the ropes and Caster may have tried to make the tag but they missed, so they re-do the spot and now Caster makes the tag. Release German suplex by Benjamin to Caster. Two. Three! Bowens drops off the apron and now Caster gets tossed for a fourth time! Running knee in the corner by Benjamin. Tag to Lashley and here’s a spear. Chokeslam by Lashley. Hurt Lock! Caster taps.

Winner: The Hurt Syndicate

Rating: NR. Not much more than a squash match here, for the former AEW world Tag Team Champions.

Alex Marvez is here with Swerve and Prince Nana. Swerve says he’s been a bit off lately, but his focus is solely on getting the title back. He’s never been in a Casino Gauntlet but it doesn’t matter. Prince Nana wishes everyone a Happy New Year!

Match #3. Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

Hip toss into a neckbreaker by Hayter to start. Running clothesline in the corner by Hayter. A second one. Hayter runs into a back elbow and Hart kicks her to the floor. Hayter tries to suplex Hart into the steps but Hart bounces Hayter’s head off of them. Commercial break now and as we come back, Hayter is firing in some big boots to the face and some hammer fists. Haytebreaker by Hayter! Two count. Hayter charges in the corner but Hart gets the boots up and goes up top. Moonsault by Hart but she lands on her feet and grabs Hayter… STO. Two count. Hartless is locked in but Hayter stands up with Hart on her back! Hayter repositions, Death Valley Driver on the knee by Hayter! Sliding lariat by Hayter gets two. Hayter goes up top but Hart is on the apron and she trips out the leg, causing Hayter to land hard on the left side of her body. Hart has the arrow but the referee takes it from her, allowing her to mist Hayter in the face for the win.

Winner: Julia Hart

Rating: *1/2. This one didn’t click for me. Seems like there they weren’t on the same page for a lot of this and then the commercial break smack in the middle didn’t do it any favors.

A video package detailing the Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher history is shown.

Kenny Omega returns live next week!

Here comes Mercedes Mone! Asheville, say hello to your CEO and the GOAT TBS Champion. Mone presents a special video package that she had AEW put together. The video is a highlight of Mone’s matches that she’s won since she got to AEW. Mone tells us this Sunday in Tokyo, she’s facing Mina Shirakawa for the REV Pro title in a title vs title match.

A video of the Hurricane Helena devastating and the charities that AEW are contributing to tonight are shown.

Alex Marvez is with the Undisputed Kingdom. 2025 is going to be different and the UK has all of their bases covered, but tonight’s about Roderick Strong.

Match #4. Triple Threat Match for the #1 Spot in the Casino Gauntlet: Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong vs. Jay White

Swerve fights off both White and Strong early, but Strong hits a big chop. Hip toss by Swerve, who holds on, for a big vertical suplex. Corkscrew plancha by Swerve takes out White on the outside. Back inside the ring, double DDT by White. White chops everyone and dumps Strong to the outside. Gordbuster to Strong on the apron. Strong blocks another Uranage and drills White with a half-and-half backbreaker. Strong picks White up in a back suplex and throws him forward over the top rope (a la WWF Raw for SNES… deep cut). Commercial break. We’re back with a Tower of Doom back suplex and everyone is down. backbreaker by Swerve to Strong, and a buckle bomb on to White. Powerbomb into a powerslam by Swerve to White! Strong counters a flatliner into a Code Breaker. Two count. Angle Slam by Strong to White and a Tiger Driver! Two count. Swerve Stomp to Strong! Swerve misses a Housecall and flatliner to White! Swerve goes up top but settles for a pump kick to Strong off the apron. Swerve walks the barricade and pump kicks White in the face. Ricochet is in the crowd and he grabs Swerve by the hair and blasts him in the face with a pair of gold scissors! Strong and White get back to the ring and Strong eats the Bladerunner! One, two three!

Winner: Jay White

Rating: ***. Fun triple threat match here with Jay White getting some momentum back and now leading of next week’s Casino Gauntlet.