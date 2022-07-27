It is YET ANOTHER themed episode of AEW Dynamite and Rampage this week and at some point, if they keep doing “special” episodes, they won’t feel special. However, that’s not the case yet, so let’s see what’s on the show tonight!

AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen 2022

Live from the DCU Center in WOOSTAHHHH, Massachusetts! Taz, Jim Ross, Excalibur are on commentary, and they’re joined by William Regal, which can only mean one thing… We’re starting with a title match, so let’s get to it!

Match #1. AEW Interim World Heavyweight Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rush

Rush hits a flying forearm on Moxley before the bell and drops Moxley to the outside. The bell rings when both men are outside… how? Rush tosses Moxley into the guard rail a bunch before throwing him back in the ring. Rush puts the boots to Moxley in the corner and throws some stiff chops. Running splash in the corner by Rush. Another. Low dropkick to Moxley and Rush locks in a chin lock to settle everything down. Back outside again and Rush throws Moxley into the chairs at ringside and starts biting the head of Moxley. Moxley is bleeding early and Rush licks the blood. GROSS. Rush breaks the count and then taunts on the outside but loses sight of Moxley who hits a suicide dive! Snap suplex by Moxley on the outside followed by some headbutts before throwing Rush face first in the steps. Moxley throws Rush inside and now both men are trading chops in the center. Powerslam by Rush gets a two count. Rush throws Moxley to the outside and chokes him with the mic chord. Does the referee continue the 10 count at that point or give Rush a 5 count for the illegal hold? Food for thought there. Back inside Rush drops Moxley in the corner with a stiff chop and teases the Bull’s Horns… but boots Moxley in the face instead. TRANQUILO. Moxley is bleeding pretty good here. Moxley ducks under a Rush grapple attempt and looks for the rear naked choke but Rush fights out. Headbutts by Rush as Moxley tries to fight back but Rush continues to get the better of the striking exchange. Moxley falls to the outside and Rush follows but Moxley whips Rush into the steps again as the referee counts. In the ring, Moxley with a clothesline and puts Rush on the top rope. Superplex by Moxley off the middle rope as both men are down in the center. Elbow by Moxley. Elbow by Rush. Again. Again. Again. Palm strikes by Moxley but Rush nails a German suplex. German suplex by Moxley! Rolling elbow by Rush! Moxley rebounds off the ropes… lariat! Moxley misses another lariat and Rush hits a rebound snap German! Whew. Rush finally gets the cover, but Moxley gets out at two. Crippler Crossface applied now by Rush, but Moxley transitions and traps the wrists… big stomps to the face! Moxley says that’s it! Moxley charges Rush but Rush hits an overhead belly-to-belly into the turnbuckles. Rush puts Moxley on the top turnbuckle and looks for a superplex of his own but Moxley bites his face and Rush drops. Jose the assistant distracts the referee as Andrade shows up and throws Moxley off the top! The Lucha Brothers are here and they chase Andrade out of the arena. Cradle by Moxley gets two. Big elbow by Rush drops Moxley into the corner. Rush looking for Bull’s Horns but Moxley counters with a lariat in mid-air! Rush responds with a rising knee to the chin. Straitjacket piledriver by Rush! One, two, no! Regal details on commentary that the BCC train to turn their neck to the side when they get piledriven to alleviate some of the pressure of the manuever, and that is absolutely tremendous stuff. Rush looking for Bull’s Horns again! Moxley rolls out of the way at the last minute. Moxley looks for a neckbreaker and turns it into a rear naked choke. Death Ride by Moxley! One, two, NO! Rush kicks out of Death Rider! Moxley immediately transitions into a rear naked choke, sits through, and turns it into the bulldog choke. Rush goes out!

Winner and STILL Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****. This match was just brutal from start to finish. Jon Moxley is perhaps the most underrated wrestler in the world today, and he’s got a knack for getting guys over in defeat (Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Rush). Moxley looked tough as nails and Rush became an immediate force in AEW.

Judas hits, and the Jericho Appreciation Society is here. Angelo Parker, Sammy Guevara, Anna Jay, Chris Jericho, and Tay Conti are standing on the stage. Jericho said Moxley is doing a good job but he’s not on the level of the JAS. Anna Jay is a NEW Anna Jay… Anna J A S. Anna Jay is the sexiest and the toughest and she’s not afraid to prove it. Jericho is demanding a rematch for the AEW World Championship that he’s been owed for two and a half years. Jericho wants the match in two weeks at Quake at the Lake.

Moxley says “God, I hate you Chris Jericho.” Moxley says he hates the sports entertainment bullshit he’s doing right now, and he can take the term “interim” and shove it up his ass. Moxley says he used to look up to Jericho and all the stuff he’s got going on, JAS, Inner Circle, Wizard, etc. is pathetic. Moxley says if Jericho has the balls, show up in Minneapolis. Moxley wants the guy that used to be in VHS tapes, the guy from the Super J-Cup, the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon, the Lionheart, Chris Jericho. Anyone else but the best need not apply. Tremendous segment.

Excalibur announces that AEW has introduced the AEW World Trios Titles. There will be a tournament, and the finals will be at All Out. That was surprisingly lowkey.

Match #2. FTW Title: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Danhausen

I had no idea Danhausen was 6’4, but now that he’s in the ring, I can totally see it. Ricky Starks has a hilarious 1970’s movie like intro with a full voiceover before his entrance. Danhausen threatens a curse early but Starks big boots him and then Starks hits the dab. Big boot by Danhausen and a Northern Light’s suplex for two. Enziguiri by Starks but he misses a shoudler block in the corner. Danhausen with a roll up… one, two, no! Close one there. Danhausen misses a clothesline and Starks spears him! That gets the win.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Ricky Starks

Rating: NR. Fun while it lasted but it was about 90 seconds.

Ricky Starks says he’s still got a little bit left in the tank and he’s asking for another challenger.

ENTER HOOK!

Match #3. FTW Title: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Hook

The bell sounds and this is happening! Taz must be losing it right now. Starks misses a right hand and Hook lights up Stark with body shots. T-Bone by Hook! Starks is up with a back suplex. Hook flips out of a hip toss but Starks catches him with a spear. Roshambo attempt by Starks but Hook wiggles out and gets on the back. REDRUM! Starks tries to fight out but Hook holds up, Starks taps!

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Hook

Rating: NR for the match but ******************* FOR THE SEGMENT! Hook following in his father’s footsteps and the crowd was INSANE for this. Just outstanding stuff.

Back from commercial, Tony Schiavone is in the ring with Ricky Starks and Hobbs. Starks said obviously he lost and he’s no stranger to losing, and he’s okay with that. Starks wants everyone to know he was given that title as a noose and he turned it to a tie. Starks busted his ass and he deserves to be here and talk to everyone for more than forty seconds. Starks doesn’t want to hear “my time will come.” “MY GOD DAMN TIME IS RIGHT NOW!” Starks says he and Hobbs time is now AND HOBBS DECKS STARKS FROM BEHIND. THE MAN HAS A BAD NECK. SPINEBUSTER BY HOBBS! Crowd was absolutely LOVING Starks on the mic and the hate for Hobbs is real. Another tremendous segment here.

The Acclaim are dropping a music video on the Ass Boys at some point.

Match #4. Sammy Guevara with Tay Conti vs. Dante Martin with Skye Blue

This one will be fast. Sammy hits an arm drag early and taunts like a jerk. Dante leapfrogs Sammy about eight times and hits a dropkick, and then hits Sammy with a taunt of his own. Sammy with a forearm that sends Dante to the outside and Sammy attempts a dive but Dante evades. Dante teases a double jump plancha of his own but decides better of it and flips back in the ring. Sammy and Tay decide to head to the back, but Dante catches him and tosses him to the side of the stage. Dante then hits a running tope con hilo off the stage that flattens Sammy. Dante then heads to the ring and gives Skye a kiss on the cheek for good measure. Tay helps Sammy to the ring before the ten count. Dante nails Sammy with a dropkick while he’s standing on the apron and Sammy gets sent to the floor. Tay is making herself known and the distraction allows Sammy to crotch Dante on the middle rope. Sammy tosses Dante into the post shoulder first and he’s now firmly in control. Dante back body drops Sammy to the outside and looks for the double jump plancha… but Sammy hits Dante in mid-air with a rising knee! Running corkscrew dive by Sammy on the outside and a ripcord Spanish Fly back inside! Two count. GTH attempt by Sammy but Dante counters with a back slide for two. Dante backflips over a charging Sammy and hits a reverse exploder for a two count. Dante looks for the double jump moonsault but Sammy catches him on the middle rope with a back suplex and Dante lands on his feet! Standing Spanish fly by Dante gets two. Sit out half nelson slam gets two. Dante looks for the double jump moonsault but Tay distracts him and Sammy follows him with the double jump diving cutter! GTH! That gets it done.

Winner: Sammy Guevara

Rating: ***1/4

Post-match, the beatdown continues. Sammy goes up top and Skye Blue gets between Sammy and Dante. Anna Jay is here and both Anna Jay AS and Skye Blue beat down Skye Blue. Here’s Ruby Soho, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston! Worcester erupts in Eddie chants!

The Best Friends run in to Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh in the back. Trent says Sonjay can’t wrestle anymore and he flies off the handle. Six-man tag on Rampage!

Tony Schiavone now welcomes Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus to the ring! “Christian Cage, you are the biggest pussy I’ve ever met in my entire life!” Well now. That’s not PG. Jungle Boy has watched Cage come out here for weeks to talk BS about his family and he’s now the most relevant he’s ever been in his career. Jungle Boy didn’t understand why Cage did what he did, but it turns out, Christian’s wife just divorced his bitchass. Jungle Boy says “call me ;).” Jungle Boy then says Christian needed someone to protect him, so he found himself a monster, but that monster is Jungle Boy’s best friend. What Christian didn’t realize was that he was only being protected from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy says swing a chair as hard as you want, he can take it. Three years ago, Jungle Boy dug his father’s grave with his own hands but wait, here’s Christian in the back!

Christian says Luchasaurus saw where his future was the past few weeks, but he threw it all away to be Jungle Boy’s lap dog. Cage ran away last week because he was scared of what he can do to him if he stayed, not because he was afraid. The next thing that Christian will drape over Jungle Boy won’t be a leather jacket, it will be a body bag. Afterward, Jungle Boy can cozy up next to his dead father. Jungle Boy told Christian all his secrets, and Christian plans to use it against him.

The Young Bucks are in the back and Landon tells them about the trios titles, and turning the corner is Hangman Page. Matt looks like he wants to have a heart to heart with Page, but the rest of the Dark Order is here, and the Bucks think better of it.

Match #5. Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland

Nese attacks early but Swerve rebounds with a tieres and a back breaker. Clothesline by Swerve and Swerve’s hunting for Smart Mark. Swerve looks for the pump kick off the apron to Nese but Sterling grabs Swerve’s hair from behind, allowing Nese to sweep Swerve’s legs out. Nese throws Swerve into the guard rail before throwing him back in the ring and tagging Sterling. Sterling delivers about two stomps before tagging Nese back in. Spinning back kick by Nese to a seated Swerve gets two. Clothesline by Nese before locking in a body scissors. Swerve reverses and delivers some ground and pound followed by a pump kick. The kick sends Nese into Sterling who refuses to get into the ring. Big right hand by Swerve and a diving European uppercut to the back of Nese. Nese is on the apron as Swerve trips his legs out and delivers a seated superkick that causes Nese to be hanging by his boots upside down on the bottom rope. Diving stomp to the draped Nese and Sterling is now caught in the middle of the ring. Jumping reverse kick to the back of Sterling’s head gets the job done.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Rating: **. This was fine.

On the big screen, we see Josh Woods standing over an unconscious Keith Lee.

Match #6. AEW Women’s World Title: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita

Both women trade holds early as Rosa gets the early advantage with an arm drag and now Miyu responds with a pinning combination. Very even catch-as-catch-can start here. Out of nowhere almost, Rosa looks for a Fire Thunder Driver on the apron, but Miyu wiggles out and drops Rosa with a spinning back leg trip. Miyu misses a diving clothesline off the apron and Rosa responds with a shotgun dropkick. Rosa then chops Miyu heavily on the outside. Miyu hits a Disaster Kick off the apron. Back inside the ring, Miyu delivers some kicks to a seated Rosa’s back for two. Miyu has a scarf hold that she uses to toss Rosa for a two count. Gut wrench stomach breaker by Miyu gets another two. Rosa reverses an Irish whip and hits the Dustin Rhodes seated throat thrust followed by a stunner. Diving clothesline in the corner and a running dropkick to Myu on the middle rope. Another dropkick to face by Rosa! Northern Light’s suplex with a bridge gets two. Rosa heads up top but Miyu with a high right round kick that drops Rosa. Both women trade kitchen sinks and Miyu catches Rosa in a wheelbarrow suplex for a two count. Miyu looks for the spinning back kick but Rosa ducks, looking for the Fire Thunder Driver. Miyu escapes and finds a home for this spinning back kick. Too close to the ropes as Rosa gets out at two. Cradle by Rosa gets a two. Rosa lands a head kick and is able to get Miyu up… Fire Thunder Driver will finish this one.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

Rating: ***. I had really high hopes for this match, and I’m still not sure how to feel. There were a lot of awkward spots, and I don’t think AEW did a great job in making us believe that Miyu had a chance in winning, even though she beat Rosa previously. I’m worried about the Thunder Rosa title reign going forward, she’s going to need a very legit counterpart for her next feud.

Chris Jericho has joined the commentary table and we’re ready for our main event!

Match #7. Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Battle of the GOAT nicknames: American Dragon vs. Red Death. Daniels starts hot with a shotgun dropkick and some brutal kicks in the corner! The fans missed this dude. Running dropkick in the corner by Danielson. Danielson dumps Garcia over the top to the outside and follows with an awkward looking suicide dive to the outside and it looks like Danielson landed on his head. Danielson seems fine, though. “Welcome back!” Garcia gets thrown into the ring post shoulder-first. Danielson rolls Garcia back into the ring and winds up in mount as he welcomes Garcia to throw some strikes. Garcia obliges, but Danielson destroys him with some elbows. European uppercut by Garcia stops Danielson in his tracks. Neckbreaker by Garcia. “You’re gonna get your f’n head kicked” the fans remind us. Garcia tosses Danielson to the outside and throws him head-first into the guard rail. Garcia brings up the padding from the ringside area and whips Danielson into the railing, but Danielson comes back with a rolling elbow. Danielson breaks the count and delivers a running dropkick into Garcia in the corner of the guard rail. Back inside and Danielson hits a missile dropkick from the top. Danielson isn’t getting up, however. Garcia sees that Danielson isn’t getting up and capitalizes with some 12-6 elbows. Chops by Garcia in the corner and an Irish whip to the corner. Danielson back flips over and hits the ropes looking for the psycho knee but Danielson crumbles to the ground holding his head. Danielson rolls to the outside and Garcia throws him head-first into the steel steps and then HITS A DDT ON THE CONCRETE! Danielson is busted wide open as Doc Sampson is tending to Danielson on the outside. Doc lets it continue and Garcia is punishing Danielson back in the ring with headbutts, elbows, and knees to the head. Danielson fires back with a brutal elbow but Danielson can’t capitalize. Garcia back in control and brutalizes Danielson in the corner. Garcia puts Danielson on the top rope and looks for the superplex. Danielson gets out the back door and hits an avalanche back suplex! Danielson again unsteady and Garcia makes him pay with some more strikes. Danielson welcomes the physicality and return in kind. Danielson with dozens of kicks to the body, arms, legs, and finishes it off with a kick to the head. Danielson looks for the wrist trap but Garcia hits a sweep from the bottom and locks in the rear naked choke! Danielson reverses into Cattle Mutilation! Garcia stands up and Danielson hits a tiger suplex with a bridge for a two count. Hammer & Anvil elbows by Danielson but Garcia reverses and hits some elbows of his own. Danielson stands up and reverses into HIS own! Regal Plex by Danielson gets a long two! Psycho Knee by Danielson but Garcia counters with a lariat. Snowplow! Two count for Garcia! Palm strike by Garcia wakes up Danielson. Danielson responds with a rolling elbow! Psycho Knee by Danielson! Danielson looking for the Labell Lock but Garcia gets to the ropes and heads outside. Diving knee from the apron by Danielson! Danielson goes to get back in the ring but a mysterious hand grabs his leg, allowing Garcia to capitalize with a piledriver! Garcia locks in his version of the Scorpion Death Lock and Danielson goes out! Wow!

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: ****1/4. Fantastic, brutal, real pro wrestling match. Not much more you can ask for from a TV main event. Bryan Danielson is the best in the world right now, and Daniel Garcia is the future. The story was the concussion of Danielson and Garcia being ruthless and seizing the opportunity when it was there. Just amazing stuff.

The hand under the ring belonged to Jake Hager, as Hager, Garcia, and Jericho celebrate in the ring.