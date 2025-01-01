It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s special “Fight For The Fallen” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 1, 2025 show:
* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed
* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page
* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement
* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders
