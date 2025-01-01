It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS with this week’s special “Fight For The Fallen” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 1, 2025 show:

* Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

* Hurt Syndicate vs. The Acclaimed

* Orange Cassidy vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Jarrett makes an announcement

* FTR & Adam Copeland vs. Death Riders

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Fight For The Fallen results from Asheville, North Carolina.