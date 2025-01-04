The numbers are in for this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

On Wednesday, January 1, 2024, the episode of AEW Dynamite drew 588,000 viewers on TBS, according to Programming Insider.

By comparison, the previous week’s AEW Dynamite On 34th Street show on 12/25 drew 574,000 viewers.

Additionally, the 1/1 episode of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program scored a 0.16 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, down from the 0.18 rating in the same key demo for last week’s show on 12/25.

AEW Dynamite featured the annual “Fight For The Fallen” theme on the January 1, 2025 episode.