Two days from Halloween and on the Eve of Mischief Night, AEW will no doubt have some tricks up their sleeve for Fright Night!

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

AEW Women’s World Tag Team Tournament: Jamie Hayter & Queen Aminata vs. Sisters of Sin

Trick or Treat Tornado Tag Team: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Riders

AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Four-Way: Young Bucks vs. FTR vs. Jurassic Express vs. JetSpeed

AEW World Championship Number One Contender Four-Way: Bobby Lashley vs. Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe vs. Hook

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite: “Fright Night Dynamite”

Live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas! The stage reminds me of the early (1989-1992) days of Halloween Havoc, and that’s awesome. We’re getting right to business, tonight!

Match #1. Trick or Treat Tornado Tag Team Match: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Riders

Hot start! Yuta and Garcia quickly try to strangle Darby and Cassidy with their shirts. Double back body drop by the good guys and the fight now spills to the outside. Wheeler Yuta fakes going under the ring and gives the fans the finger instead, but Darby blasts him from behind with a chair. Darby sets Yuta up on a chair and BLASTS him with a low suicide dive! Garcia whips Cassidy into the front row, but Cassidy lands on his feet, only to get hit by Yuta from behind in the crowd. Cassidy is getting double teamed and Darby comes out of nowhere off the second tier and hits a Coffin Drop on everyone. Darby runs the LED board and shotgun dropkicks Garcia into the guard rail as we go to commercial! During the break, Darby went for a Coffin Drop but Yuta swiped the legs out and Darby bounced on the turnbuckle, then on the apron, and then the floor. Double surfboard to Darby now. Death Riders set up a table but Cassidy is up. Slingshot DDT to Garcia and a Satellite DDT to Yuta. Garcia blocks Stundog Millionaire with a rear naked choke before transitioning into a guillotine choke. Garcia pulls Cassidy outside and puts him on the table, as Yuta splashes him through it. Darby is up, skateboard in hand, before giving it to Garcia and telling him to use it. Darby hits a Code Red for two once Garcia bends over. Yuta goes low on Darby and puts him in the Tree of Woe. Darby low blows Yuta on the top and Cassidy flies over him with the diving DDT! One, two, no! Coffin Drop by Darby! Yuta’s shoulder rolled up as Garcia broke it up. Twist and Shout by Garcia to Darby. Orange punch to Garcia! Soulfood to Yuta! Cassidy puts Garcia through a table with a suicide dive as Darby forces Yuta to tap in the Scorpion Death Lock!

Winners: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Not the longest match, but it didn’t have to be. This was a blast from the start, and the crowd loved it. Played into the theme of the show perfectly, and Darby and Cassidy are shockingly fun tag team partners.

Hook is shown arriving in a D12 shirt. Hook knows he’s the underdog, but he wouldn’t want it any other way. Hook is going to do his best to make sure Joe doesn’t advance, either.

The Young Bucks are ready to hit the ring, but they run into Don Callis and Renee in the back. Callis tells them that they are the best, even though they’re broke, Don put together a nice intro for the. Don does their announcing, and the Bucks seem to be happy with it. The Bucks have pyro, too! A lot of it.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Fatal Four-Way: Young Bucks vs. FTR vs .Jurassic Express vs. JetSpeed

Dax tags himself in and Bailey kicks him in the chest a bunch. Bailey and Perry in now, exchanging head locks and hip tosses. Luchasaurus in with some double teams to Bailey but Knight springboards in with a dropkick to Luchasaurus. Hurricanranas by everyone to everyone… and a four-way kip up. Bucks and FTR attack them from behind, seemingly on the same page. Knight in trouble, as Dax holds him for a senton from Nick. Knight jumps over Dax and tags Perry, who gets dumped face-first in the announcer’s desk. Cash dropkicks Matt, who was holding the rope down for him, before Bailey delivers the forever kicks and takes out everyone with a plancha. Knight goes up to but Dax catches him and superplexes him on to everyone else on the floor! Commercial. Back with Perry evading both Bucks and leveling Nick with a lariat. Perry shoves Nick off and Luchasaurus gets the tag. Lucahsaurus clears the ring and splashes everyone. Biel to Nick. Double shoulder block to FTR and to the Bucks. Assisted hurricanrana sends Bailey on top of Knight on the floor from the apron. Choke slam by Luchasaurus and a moonsault to Matt, as Perry springboards off of Luchasaurus’ back into a Destroyer on Nick! Countdown to Extinction is blocked by Dax, allowing Knight to attack Luchasaurus, but he runs into a headbutt. Pendulum DDT to Luchasaurus by Knight, who dropkicks Perry off of Bailey’s shoulders, off the apron, and to the floor! UFO Splash to Luchasaurus by Knight as Bailey moonsaults on the Bucks and FTR. One, two, no! Luchasaurus sits up, Matt makes a blind tag, and it’s a superkick party to the dinosaur. A pair for Bailey. A pair for Perry. Shatter Machine to Cash! BTE Trigger to Knight! One, two, NO! Knight kicks out! Luchasaurus breaks up the Meltzer Driver with a chokeslam. Moonsault to Matt off the apron. Triangle moonsault by Bailey! UFO Splash to Nick out of nowhere! FTR are here… Shatter Machine to Knight for the win!

Winners: FTR

Rating: ***3/4. What a match. These are exhausting but this was a balls to the wall sprint, the entire time. The Bucks looked great here and I thought they’d get the win, but FTR snuck in and the fans weren’t happy.. and that’s a good thing.