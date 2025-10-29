It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling is back this evening for this week’s special themed episode of AEW Dynamite from “The Lone Star State.”

Scheduled to kick off at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, AEW Dynamite returns this evening with a special ‘Fright Night’ edition of the show.

Going into the big event this evening, the following matches and segments are advertised for AEW Dynamite: Fright Night on October 29, 2025:

* Don Callis Family Summit

* Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta in a “Trick or Treat” Tornado tag team match

* Samoa Joe vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Hook vs. Ricochet – Winner to challenge AEW Champion Hangman Page at Full Gear 2025

* Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Skye Blue and Julia Hart: AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal

* FTR vs. Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Jurassic Express – Winners to challenge Brodido for the AEW Tag Team Championship at Full Gear 2025

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c this evening at WrestlingHeadlines.com for the best live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Edinburg, TX.